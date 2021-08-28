U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida on Saturday strengthened
and the reach of its winds expanded over warm Gulf of Mexico
waters, prompting tens of thousands to cut short vacations and
jam Louisiana highways.
Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an
"extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour
(225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge
much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.
On Saturday morning, Ida was about 435 miles southeast of
Houma, Louisiana, packing top winds of 85 mph and tracking
toward a late Sunday landfall, the National Hurricane Center
said.
"We're concerned about explosive development shortly before
it makes landfall," said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at
DTN, which provides weather advice to oil and transportation
companies.
"It's going to be moving over some warm water," he said.
Flooding from Ida's storm surge - high water driven by the
hurricane's winds - could reach between 10 and 15 feet (3 and
4.5 metres) around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with
lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of
Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said.
Officials ordered https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1431297701535158279
widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming
highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as
residents and vacationers fled the seashore.
POWER OUTAGES EXPECTED
Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal
with expected power losses from the storm. Hundreds of thousands
of homes could fall dark as Ida's strong winds carry well into
Louisiana and as far east at Mobile, Alabama, said DTN's
Foerster.
Lifelong Gulf resident Hailey DeLaune, 29, told Reuters she
and her fiance spent Friday evening boarding up the windows of
his house in Gulfport, Mississippi, and gathering provisions to
ride out the storm.
"Hurricanes have always been part of my life," said the high
school theology teacher, who was born during 1992's Category 5
Hurricane Andrew. "You just run through your list and hope for
the best."
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is reeling
from a public health crisis stemming from a fourth wave of the
COVID-19 pandemic, urged residents to ready themselves for the
hurricane immediately.
"Now is the time to finish your preparations," he told a
Friday news conference. "By nightfall tomorrow night, you need
to be where you intend to ride out the storm."
Edwards declared a state of emergency, and U.S. President
Joe Biden issued a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration at
Edwards' request. It authorized the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to
coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.
GASOLINE OUTPUT CUT
U.S. energy companies sharply reduced offshore petroleum
production by nearly 60% and gasoline refiners cut operations at
Louisiana plants in the path of the storm. Regional fuel prices
rose in anticipation of production losses.
Phillips 66 completed a shut-down of its Alliance
refinery on Louisiana's coast and PBF Energy Inc reduced
its Chalmette, Louisiana, processing, people familiar with the
matter said. PBF did not reply to request for comment.
Ida, the ninth named storm and fourth hurricane of the 2021
Atlantic hurricane season, may well exceed the strength of
Hurricane Laura, the last Category 4 storm to strike Louisiana,
by the time it makes landfall, forecasters said.
The region was devastated in August 2005 by Hurricane
Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston, Rich McKay in Atlanta,
Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru
Writing by Gary McWilliams, Steve Gorman and Frances Kerry
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Catherine Evans)