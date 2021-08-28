U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

* Ida one of 'strongest storms' to hit Louisiana in 170
years
-governor
* Storm surge, flooding rains to reach inland communities
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf
of Mexico waters on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands to
flee coastal areas, while President Joe Biden pledged aid to
help states quickly recover once the storm has passed.
Forecasters said Ida could make a U.S. landfall on Sunday
night as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the
five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles
per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could
plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of
water.
On Saturday evening Ida was about 200 miles (320 km)
southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing top
winds of 105 miles per hour (169 kph) and aiming for the
Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
"We're concerned about explosive development shortly before
it makes landfall," said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at
DTN, which provides weather advice to oil and transportation
companies.
Flooding from Ida's storm surge - high water driven by the
hurricane's winds - could reach between 10 and 15 feet (3 and
4.5 meters) around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with
lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of
Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said.
Officials ordered https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1431297701535158279
widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming
highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as
residents and vacationers fled the seashore.
"I left Fourchon last night at 8 o'clock and it's a ghost
town," said Andre LeBlanc, a sportfishing captain speaking from
his inland home in Lafayette, Louisiana. “We were some of the
last to get out of there.”
POWER OUTAGES EXPECTED
Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal
with expected power losses. Hundreds of thousands of homes could
fall dark as Ida's strong winds carry well into Louisiana and as
far east at Mobile, Alabama, said DTN's Foerster.
Biden on Saturday said 500 federal emergency response
workers were in Texas and Louisiana to respond to the storm. Aid
workers have "closely coordinated with the electric utilities to
restore power as soon as possible," Biden said at a briefing
with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is already
reeling from a public health crisis stemming from a fourth wave
of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ida's winds will be fierce and
spread across a 300-mile area.
"We have a very serious situation on our hands," Edwards
said at a briefing. "This will be one of the strongest
hurricanes to hit anywhere in the state of Louisiana since at
least the 1850s."
The state is not planning to evacuate hospitals now strained
by an influx of COVID-19 patients, he said. There were more than
3,400 new infections reported on Friday, and about 2,700 people
are hospitalized with the virus.
"We have been talking to hospitals to make sure that their
generators are working, that they have way more water on hand
than normal, that they have PPE on hand," Edwards said.
OIL, FUEL OUTPUT CUT
U.S. energy companies reduced offshore oil production by 91%
and gasoline refiners cut operations at Louisiana plants in the
path of the storm. Regional fuel prices rose in anticipation of
production losses.
Phillips 66 completed the shutdown of its Alliance
refinery on Louisiana's coast, and PBF Energy Inc
reduced its Chalmette, Louisiana, processing, people familiar
with the matter said.
Exxon Mobil Corp is cutting production by 50% at its
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery said sources familiar with
plant operations.
Gasoline demand in Louisiana was up 71% for the week ended
Friday, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at
tracking firm GasBuddy.
Ida, the ninth named storm and fourth hurricane of the 2021
Atlantic hurricane season, may well exceed the strength of
Hurricane Laura, the last Category 4 storm to strike Louisiana,
by the time it makes landfall, forecasters said.
The region was devastated in August 2005 by Hurricane
Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
Scott Pierce, 32, evacuated to Florida to escape Ida.
"We're terrified," said Pierce, an engineer worried about
his home on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain, the site of some
of the worst flooding in Hurricane Katrina.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston, Rich McKay in Atlanta,
Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Writing
by Gary McWilliams, Steve Gorman and Frances Kerry; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)