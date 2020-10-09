Log in
U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production cut by 92% - regulator

10/09/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil output on Friday was down by 1.69 million barrels, or 92% of the region's daily production, the U.S. Department of Interior reported, as energy companies shut wells and offshore pipelines as Hurricane Delta churned through.

Producers had evacuated staff from 281 platforms and drilling rigs operating in the Gulf of Mexico as of midday on Friday. Producers had halted some 62% of offshore natural gas production, or 1.68 billion cubic feet per day, Interior Department figures showed.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.34% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-36.15%
WTI -1.58% 40.553 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
