  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Rose Sharply in February, Beating Expectations

02/15/2023 | 10:15am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Confidence among home-builders in the U.S. rose markedly in February, suggesting that the worst of the current housing market downturn could be over as mortgage rates ease, according to data from the National Association of Home Builders released Wednesday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The NAHB's housing-market index--which gauges the single-family housing market--rose to 42 in February from 35 in January, indicating that more builders view conditions as poor rather than good. Still, this is the largest monthly increase in sentiment since June 2013, pushing the index to its highest reading since September.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to increase to 37.

--"Incremental gains for housing affordability have the ability to price-in buyers to the market," NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey said. The two monthly gains for the index at the start of the year match the cautious optimism noted by builders, who are reporting a better start to the year than expected last fall, she said.

--"While we expect volatility for mortgage rates and housing costs, the building market should be able to achieve stability in the coming months, followed by a rebound back to trend home construction levels later in 2023 and the beginning of 2024," NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said.

--The index measuring current sales conditions increased to 46 from 40 a month earlier. Sales expectations in the next six months rose sharply to 48 from 37, and the measure gauging traffic of prospective buyers climbed to 29 from 23.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1014ET

