Confidence among U.S. home builders improved for a third straight month as expectations increase for a prompt cut in interest rates this year. That's according to a report from the National Association for Home Builders released Thursday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The NAHB's housing-market index in conjunction with Wells Fargo, a gauge of builder confidence in the market for single-family housing, rose to 48 in February from 44 in January.

--The index climbed more than economists had expected, according to a poll compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the release.

--More buyers are looking into acquiring homes, as even minor cuts to interest rates draw positive responses from home-seekers, NAHB Chair Alicia Huey said. "While mortgage rates still remain too high for many prospective buyers, we anticipate that due to pent-up demand, many more buyers will enter the marketplace if mortgage rates continue to decline this year," Huey said.

--New-home purchases should rise by around 5% this year as rates come down, according to NAHB's estimates. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates in May or June, barring an unexpected resurge in inflation.

--A quarter of home-builders cut prices in February, a lower rate than in previous months, though the average price reduction remained stable at 6%.

--All three major components of the housing-market index increased in February, with current sales conditions, sales expectations for the coming months, and buyer-traffic rising by around the same amount, respectively. Similarly, all geographic regions posted rising indexes.

--Supply could prove short as demand rises, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz warned. "As builders break ground on more homes, lot availability is expected to be a growing concern, along with persistent labor shortages," Dietz said. "The recovery will be bumpy as buyers remain sensitive to interest rate and construction cost changes."

