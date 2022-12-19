Advanced search
U.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Dropped Further in December -- NAHB

12/19/2022 | 10:15am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. home builders' confidence declined in December, closing a year in which sentiment has fallen every month amid high mortgage rates and elevated construction costs, survey data from the National Association of Home Builders showed Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The NAHB's housing-market index--which gauges the single-family housing market--decreased to 31 in December from 33 in November, below the 50 threshold and indicating that more builders view conditions as poor rather than good. This is the lowest confidence reading since mid-2012, with the exception of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to rise to 34.

--"In this high inflation, high mortgage rate environment, builders are struggling to keep housing affordable for home buyers," NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter said.

--Builder sentiment is possibly nearing the bottom of the cycle as December's drop is the smallest in the past six months, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said. However, the NAHB is expecting weaker housing conditions to persist in 2023, he said.

--The index measuring current sales conditions decreased three points in December, to 36. Sales expectations in the next six months increased four points, to 35, and the measure gauging traffic of prospective buyers was unchanged at 20, the report said. All three indicators stand below 50, meaning that builders see current and expected sales as "poor" while the traffic of prospective buyers is "low to very low."


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1014ET

