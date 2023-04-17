By Ed Frankl

Confidence among U.S. home builders improved in April for a fourth consecutive month, as a limited number of residential properties on the resale market helped boost demand for new homes, despite supply issues for construction materials, data from the National Association of Home Builders showed Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The NAHB's housing-market index, which gauges the single-family housing market, increased to 45 in from 44 in March. The reading, albeit the highest since September, suggests that more builders view conditions as poor rather than good as the index came in below 50.

--The reading matched expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

--Builder confidence has increased due to a lack of resale inventory, with declines mortgage rates also giving reason to expect further demand for housing, NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey said.

--One-third of housing inventory is currently new construction, compared with historical norms of a little more than 10%, NAHB's chief economist Robert Dietz said.

--Evidence so far suggests recent turmoil in regional banking system hasn't made the lending environment for builders and land developers worse, Mr. Dietz added.

--"Nonetheless, the industry continues to be plagued by building material issues, including lack of access to electrical transformer equipment," Ms. Huey said.

--The index measuring current sales conditions rose to 51 in April from 49 a month earlier, while sales expectations in the next six months rose to 50 from 47, as both crossed the 50 threshold. However, the measure gauging traffic of prospective buyers was unchanged at 31.

