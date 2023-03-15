By Xavier Fontdegloria

Confidence among U.S. home builders improved in March for a third consecutive month but the outlook for the sector remained subdued, data from the National Association of Home Builders showed Wednesday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The NAHB's housing-market index, which gauges the single-family housing market, increased to 44 in March from 42 in February. The reading, which is the highest since September, suggests that more builders view conditions as poor rather than good as the index came in below 50.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to decline to 40.

--"Even as builders continue to deal with stubbornly high construction costs and material supply-chain disruptions, they continue to report strong pent-up demand as buyers are waiting for interest rates to drop and turning more to the new home market due to a shortage of existing inventory," NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey said.

--The recent drop in long-term interest rates is likely to help housing demand in the coming weeks, but the cost and availability of housing inventory remains a critical constraint for prospective home buyers, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said.

--The index measuring current sales conditions rose to 49 in March from 47 a month earlier, close to the 50 threshold. Sales expectations in the next six months fell slightly to 47 from 48, while the measure gauging traffic of prospective buyers increased to 31 from 28.

