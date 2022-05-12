Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. House Democrat seeks details on USPS delivery vehicle plan

05/12/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
A United States Postal Service mail delivery truck is seen in Queens, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. House panel overseeing the Postal Service (USPS) asked the agency to turn over details of its plans to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles.

House Oversight and Reform Committee chair Carolyn Maloney asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/2022-05-11.CBM%20to%20DeJoy-USPS%20re%20Post%20EV%20Hearing%20Follow%20Up.pdf in a letter made public Thursday to turn over documents by May 25 about how it decided to acquire 10,019 EVs as part of the initial $2.98 billion order of 50,000 vehicles from Oshkosh Corp. The panel on Wednesday approved a bill that would require USPS to conduct a new environmental review of the decision.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
