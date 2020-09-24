U.S. House Democrats crafting new COVID-19 relief package - lawmaker

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the House
of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus
stimulus package that lawmakers could vote on next week, House
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Thursday.
"I assume, since the House is scheduled to break for the
election cycle, then I think next week’s … appropriate,” Neal
told reporters, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will
determine when to introduce the legislation.
"The contours are already there. I think now it's about time
frame and things like that," he added.
Asked to confirm that the package would amount to $2.2
trillion, Neal described the sum as being "in the park."
Neal said the new move toward legislation has been prompted
by the Fed chairman's recent testimony, which reminded people
that the U.S. central bank is a lending institution, not a
spending institution.
