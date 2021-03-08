U.S. House Democrats demand IRS extend tax filing deadline to July 15

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Monday urged the Internal Revenue
Service (IRS) to extend this year's tax filing deadline until
July 15.
"We want to remind the IRS that many Americans continue to
face the same health and economic challenges that necessitated
an extension last year," wrote the chairmen of the House's Ways
and Means Committee and the Oversight Subcommittee, referring to
the filing delay in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year's tax filing was extended by three months until
July 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The IRS has
extended the filing deadline for victims of Texas winter storms
to June 15.
Representative Richard Neal, the committee chair, and
subcommittee chair Bill Pascrell said that as of the end of
February, the number of returns filed was down by nearly 25%
from last year at the same time, and the number of returns
processed by the IRS was down 31%, while just 27% of telephone
calls to the IRS are being answered.
"Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need
flexibility now," they wrote. "We demand that the IRS announce
an extension as soon as possible."
The IRS and U.S. Treasury did not immediately comment.
Last month, the National Association of Tax Professionals
sought an extension to "significantly help preparers as they
continue to wait for filing guidance as well as the many
taxpayers who continue to experience health and economic
challenges."
The IRS annually processes more than 150 million tax
returns.
As of the end of the 2020 filing season, the IRS processed
over 100 million individual refunds totaling $276.1 billion, a
5.5% decrease in the number of refunds and 5.3% decrease in
dollars refunded, the Government Accountability Office reported
last week.
The IRS generally pays interest on refunds paid later than
45 days after filing deadlines. In the 2020 tax year, the IRS
paid $3.03 billion in interest, compared with $2.06 billion the
prior year.
