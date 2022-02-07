U.S. House Democrats seek stopgap funding through March 11

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Monday introduced legislation to temporarily
fund federal government programs through March 11 and avoid
partial agency shutdowns on Feb. 18 when existing funds expire.
The move would give Democratic and Republican negotiators
more time to work out funding for the remainder of the fiscal
year that ends on Sept. 30, House Appropriations Committee
Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said in a statement.
The Democratic-controlled House was expected to vote
sometime this week on the new temporary funding bill. If passed,
it would be the third such measure since the fiscal year that
began last Oct. 1.
The Senate would then have to approve the measure and send
it to Democratic President Joe Biden for signing into law before
the midnight Feb. 18 deadline.
Democrats and Republicans have been at odds for months over
spending priorities in a massive appropriations bill with a
price tag that is expected to be around $1.5 trillion.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan
Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)