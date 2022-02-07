Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. House Democrats seek stopgap funding through March 11

02/07/2022 | 02:36pm EST
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday introduced legislation to temporarily fund federal government programs through March 11 and avoid partial agency shutdowns on Feb. 18 when existing funds expire.

The move would give Democratic and Republican negotiators more time to work out funding for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said in a statement.

The Democratic-controlled House was expected to vote sometime this week on the new temporary funding bill. If passed, it would be the third such measure since the fiscal year that began last Oct. 1.

The Senate would then have to approve the measure and send it to Democratic President Joe Biden for signing into law before the midnight Feb. 18 deadline.

Democrats and Republicans have been at odds for months over spending priorities in a massive appropriations bill with a price tag that is expected to be around $1.5 trillion. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS