  Homepage
  News
News
U.S. House Republicans nominate McCarthy for speakership, source says

11/15/2022 | 02:34pm EST
U.S. House Republicans gather for leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday nominated party leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker in a vote of 188 to 31, according to a source.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; editng by Costas Pitas)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS