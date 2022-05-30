Log in
U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

05/30/2022 | 12:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late on Saturday in Napa County, California after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked into the Napa County Detention Center after being charged with two misdemeanors and bail was set at $5,000, according to police and county online records. On Sunday, he was not listed as being in custody.

The California Highway Patrol said Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche and attempting to cross State Route-29, when his vehicle was struck by a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep. No one was injured, the highway patrol said. The other driver was not arrested.

California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.

Paul Pelosi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University.

Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: "The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
