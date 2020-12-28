U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House
of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald
Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday,
sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the
Republican-controlled Senate.
Trump last week threatened to block a massive pandemic aid
and spending package if Congress did not boost stimulus payments
from $600 to $2,000 and cut other spending. He backed down from
his demands on Sunday as a possible government shutdown brought
on by the fight with lawmakers loomed.
But Democratic lawmakers have long wanted $2,000 relief
checks and used the rare point of agreement with Trump to
advance the proposal - or at least put Republicans on record
against it - in the vote on Monday.
(Reporting by David Morgan
Editing by Alistair Bell)