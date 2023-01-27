Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. House backs bill limiting drawdowns from oil reserve

01/27/2023 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The U.S. Capitol is seen through the roof of the House Visitors Center in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday limiting the ability of the energy secretary to tap the strategic oil reserve without developing plans to increase the amount of public lands available for oil and gas drilling.

Representatives backed the bill 221 to 205, with only one Democrat supporting it. President Joe Biden would veto the legislation should it pass Congress, the White House said this week. The bill is expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate, which unlike the House, is controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats.

The Strategic Production Response Act, or H.R.21, requires the U.S. energy secretary to develop a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal lands, including submerged ones on the Outer Continental Shelf, before tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It would not stop the president from tapping the SPR in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane that halts production of crude.

Republicans, who took control of the House this month, have pushed a series of political messaging bills that appeal to conservative voters.

Republican backers of the bill said the Biden administration acted recklessly in selling 180 million barrels from the reserve last year, or 1 million barrels a day for six months, in the biggest release ever. That drawdown and others Biden approved have pushed the level of the SPR to its lowest since 1983.

"The SPR should be used as a tool of 'last resort,'" said Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and co-sponsor of the bill.

"Under this bill, if an administration chooses to use the reserve for non-emergency political purposes, it will first have to plan that an equal amount would be reinstated from American energy resources," said Rodgers.

The Biden administration has said it sold the oil to counter gasoline prices that had risen to $5.00 a gallon that helped fuel inflation to the highest in decades. Oil prices spiked last year on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the world began to emerge from the pandemic.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters at the White House this week that Biden "will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backwards agenda that House Republicans are advancing."

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.43% 86.15 Delayed Quote.0.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.32% 69.7209 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
WTI -1.81% 79.599 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Latest news "Economy"
01:46pU.S. House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban
RE
01:39pPeru sol currency moves +0.16% to close at 3.829/3.832 soles per…
RE
01:39pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 1,150 mln soles…
RE
01:32pMaintenance worker crushed to death by London urinal
RE
01:23pHouse foreign affairs committee plans to hold vote next on bill…
RE
01:19pTop French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
RE
01:17pGhana govt and capital market operators agree on domestic debt exchange terms
RE
01:16pPolice release footage of assailant striking Pelosi's husband
RE
01:13pVisa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades  
RE
01:09pWall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS