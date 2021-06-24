U.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a
meeting on Wednesday to consider sweeping legislation to boost
economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights, part
of an ongoing effort in Congress to address competition with
China.
Committee aides said on Thursday the panel would mark up -
or debate and consider amendments to - the "Ensuring American
Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act, at a
meeting at 1 p.m. EDT on June 30.
The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of
the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S.
Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's
fellow Democrats.
Representative Gregory Meeks, chairman of the Foreign
Affairs panel, introduced the Eagle Act last month.
The Senate on June 8 passed by a strong bipartisan 68-32
majority its own sweeping China bill, the "U.S. Innovation and
Competition Act," or USICA, which authorizes about $190 billion
for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research, and
approved $54 billion to increase U.S. production and research
into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.
House leaders opted not to take up and consider the Senate's
legislation. House committees have instead been working on their
own legislation, a process that could mean a months-long wait
for any bill to be sent to the White House for Biden to sign
into law.
On Thursday morning, Biden National Security Adviser Jake
Sullivan met with House members - including Meeks and
Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the foreign
affairs panel - at the White House to discuss the "vital
importance" of initiatives to compete with China such as those
in USICA.
"Sullivan ... stressed the importance of linking our foreign
policy objectives with making vital investments to grow our
economy," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)