The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

The panel said then it had "overwhelming evidence ... that (Trump) personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

