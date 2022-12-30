U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns

STORY: After a years-long battle, a U.S. House of Representatives committee released former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public on Friday, days before Republicans take control of the chamber.

The extraordinary move makes Trump's 2015 through 2020 tax data available for scrutiny during the run up to the 2024 election, after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the release last month.

The records show Trump's income and tax liability fluctuated wildly during his first presidential bid and four years in office. They show Trump and his wife Melania claimed large deductions and losses... paying little or no income tax in several of those years despite millions in earnings.

Trump on Friday played down the release in a video statement: "Although these tax returns contain relatively little information and not information that almost anybody would understand - they're extremely complex - the radical Democrats' behavior is a shame upon the U.S. Congress."

The statement was accompanied by a request for campaign donations.

Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns. He sued to try to keep them private.

Democrats previously said the IRS had shown lax oversight, failing to begin a mandatory audit of the former president until pressed by Democratic lawmakers in 2019.

It was the latest blow for Trump, twice impeached and acquitted by Congress, and who now faces multiple legal woes as he mounts a 2024 reelection bid.