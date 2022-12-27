Advanced search
U.S. House committee to release Trump's tax returns on Friday

12/27/2022 | 03:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Ways and Means Committee meeting in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee plans to release former President Donald Trump's redacted tax returns on Friday, a committee spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
