U.S. House moderates to add to Democratic divisions on budget plan -NYT

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nine moderate Democrats in
the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday plan to tell House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi they will not vote to move ahead with the
party's $3.5 trillion budget plan until the bipartisan $1
trillion infrastructure plan is signed into law, according to
the New York Times.
Their refusal to back a budget resolution aimed at allowing
passage of the massive spending plan is expected to be delivered
to Pelosi in a letter later on Friday, the Times said, and their
bloc is sizable enough to block consideration of the bill.
The move is the latest crack between moderate and liberal
Democrats, who control Congress and the White House, as they
seek to implement President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda
with an eye toward the 2022 midterm congressional election.
The U.S. Senate, which Democrats narrowly control, moved
ahead to approve the massive budget blueprint earlier this week
but within hours saw pushback from two moderates over the
proposal's $3.5 trillion price tag.
On Friday, the moderate House Democrats planned to urge
against delaying the infrastructure bill - the nation's biggest
investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.
"With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at
stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and
risk squandering this one-in-a-century, bipartisan
infrastructure package,” the letter said, according to a copy
obtained by the Times.
"It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work,"
they wrote. The letter's lead author, New Jersey Democrat Josh
Gottheimer, could not be immediately reached to confirm the
report.
Nineteen Republican senators voted for the infrastructure
bill but conservatives have balked at Democrats' larger spending
plan, which includes a host of healthcare, climate, childcare
and other provisions under Biden's plan aimed at rebuilding the
nation.
(Writing by Susan Heavey
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)