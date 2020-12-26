U S House of Representatives Committee on Foreign : Engel Statement on Brexit Agreement Between the United Kingdom and European Un

Washington-Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today released the following statement on the reported post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom:

'I am relieved that the European Union and United Kingdom have come to an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relationship. The UK and EU are among the United States' most critical economic partners, and I am glad that they have finally turned the page on one of the most difficult challenges of this grueling four and a half year Brexit process. They must now begin the process of restoring normalcy in the relationship so that we can all move forward together. And although Brexit may still have some long-term impacts, I hope that this agreement will serve as a foundation for strengthened ties and for the next chapter in the long and successful transatlantic relationship that has helped ensureour security and prosperityfor nearly a century.

'One challenge that my colleagues in Congress and I have continued to track carefully is the impact of Brexit on the peace process in Northern Ireland. We stated time and time again that the United States would not entertain any future economic agreements with the UK if that peace was undermined. Thankfully, with the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol and an agreement on trade, the Good Friday Agreement is secure and a hard border on the island of Ireland has been avoided. I urge our British and European friends to continue to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement, in all its parts, is protected as this next chapter in their relationship unfolds.'

