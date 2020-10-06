Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U S House of Representatives Committee on Natural : Ahead of Today's Hearing, Chair Grijalva Highlights GAO Finding that Bureau of Land Management Royalty Cuts for Industry Violated Internal Protocols

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:15am EDT
10.06.20 Ahead of Today's Hearing, Chair Grijalva Highlights GAO Finding that Bureau of Land Management Royalty Cuts for Industry Violated Internal Protocols

Washington D.C. - Natural Resources Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) this morning highlighted a newly released Government Accountability Office (GAO) report finding that the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) royalty reductions for oil and gas companies during the COVID-19 pandemic violated its own regulations, and were implemented so haphazardly and inconsistently that BLM cannot determine if it achieved its stated goals of conserving public resources and protecting U.S. taxpayer interests.

BLM regulations allow the agency to lower royalties at an oil and gas well only if the company can show that the reduction would make an uneconomic well profitable. Grijalva requested in May that GAO investigate whether BLM was following those regulations in cutting royalties around the country during the pandemic.

The GAO report, Federal Oil and Gas Revenue: Actions Needed to Improve BLM's Royalty Relief Policy, available at https://bit.ly/2SwAkNc, finds that BLM didn't consistently require companies to prove their wells on public lands needed the royalty reduction in order to keep operating. The watchdog found that BLM offices in different states used wildly different standards to review royalty cut applications, estimating that the royalty cut policy and its implementation cost taxpayers at least $4.5 million.

GAO found no evidence showing such reductions were necessary for companies to keep their wells operating.

Companies pay a 12.5 percent federal royalty on all oil and gas extracted from federal public lands. The rate has not increased in a century and is considerably lower than what is charged on state and private lands.

In response to the significant drop in the oil price early in the pandemic, BLM rushed to develop a temporary royalty cut policy to prop up drilling on public lands. Over several months, five BLM state offices - Wyoming, Utah, Montana/Dakotas, Colorado, and New Mexico - approved 581 royalty reduction applications and cut rates from 12.5 percent to an average of less than 1 percent.

GAO will testify on the report at today's Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee hearing at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The event is on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3cMA5a9 and YouTube at https://youtu.be/wa1msknKLoY.

Despite an invitation from the Committee, BLM refused to provide a witness to testify.

Press Contact

Media Contact: Adam Sarvana

(202) 225-6065 or (202) 578-6626 mobile

Previous Article

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 15:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aIKEA gets sales boost from shoppers' new stay-at-home focus
RE
11:28aWorld economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says
RE
11:26aFED'S POWELL : Incomplete recovery could still slip into "recessionary dynamics"
RE
11:23aAirlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends
RE
11:19aCongo Republic sees economy recovering to 0.5% growth in 2021
RE
11:17aPOWELL : Coronavirus economy still at risk of downward spiral
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Ahead of Today's Hearing, Chair Grijalva Highlights GAO Finding that Bureau of Land Management Royalty Cuts for Industry Violated Internal Protocols
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5PFIZER INC. : Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine to Get Rolling Data Review in Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group