Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U S House of Representatives Committee on Ways an : In Hailing Caribbean Trade Renewal, Brady Urges Renewal of Generalized System of Preferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:40pm EDT
In Hailing Caribbean Trade Renewal, Brady Urges Renewal of Generalized System of Preferences
October 1, 2020 - Press Releases

WASHINGTON - The top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement after the Senate passed an extension of the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act:

'I applaud the Senate for joining the House in extending the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act without lapse, which creates jobs, promotes American values abroad, and incentivizes beneficiary countries to comply with the economic rule of law, bolstering their development.

'A similar urgent priority is to renew the Generalized System of Preferences, which also benefits our economy and aids in development through establishing strong U.S. standards. Yesterday the China Task Force strongly recommended extending this valuable program to provide a counterweight to China throughout the world. I applaud Chairman Grassley for introducing legislation to extend the program, and I call on the House to act quickly to do so before the program expires at the end of the year.'

Want to read more on the fight against Coronavirus? Read our Coronavirus Bulletin here which contains our extensive FAQ about recent federal actions.

Was this message forwarded to you? CLICK HERE to subscribe to our emails.

SUBCOMMITTEE: Trade

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pWall Street churns as stimulus hopes vie with pandemic worries
RE
04:05pWall Street ends choppy session higher as stimulus hopes ebb and flow
RE
04:04pCoal baron Murray seeks U.S. benefits to treat his black lung disease - report
RE
04:02pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. gaming platform Roblox prepares to go public - sources
RE
03:59pRoblox weighing whether to go public through a traditional ipo or a direct listing -soruces
RE
03:59pRoblox could double its recent $4 billion valuation by going public -sources
RE
03:59pRoblox corporation working with banks to prepare for a stock market listing that could come early 2021 -sources
RE
03:54pTREASURIES-Yields curve flattens ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
03:52pDeal elusive as Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss fresh round of U.S. COVID-19 aid
RE
03:48pMexico remittances hit 2nd highest level on record in August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group