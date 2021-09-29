U.S. House panel approves three bills aimed at tackling high drug prices

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary
Committee voted on Wednesday to approve three bills to stop
practices drugmakers use to raise prices and fend off
competition, including a bill to ban the tactic of paying
generic companies to delay bringing cheaper versions of their
medicines to market.
While the votes were not unanimous, they passed the
committee by a big margin. A fourth measure is set to be
considered on Thursday.
Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Congressional
Budget Office had estimated that banning so-called pay-for-delay
patent deals used to stall generic competition - the subject of
one of the bills - would save Americans more than half a billion
dollars over 10 years.
The measures were introduced in a rare hearing that mixed
members of the House and Senate, during which lawmakers from
both parties and from both chambers said they had introduced the
bills aimed at ultimately lowering the cost of prescription
medicines for Americans. Four identical bills were introduced in
the House and Senate.
The House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to enable
the Federal Trade Commission to ban sham citizen petitions, in
which drug companies petition the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration about a generic company seeking approval for a
rival drug with the goal of delaying its market entry.
Brand name drugs can fairly quickly lose more than 80% of
their sales revenue once multiple generic versions reach the
market.
They also approved a measure to stop product-hopping, the
practice of making a minor tweak to the formula of a medication
to win a new patent and therefore a longer period of
exclusivity, and would also stop pay-for-delay patent deals.
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the measures in
July, all on a voice vote.
The House Judiciary committee is set to vote on Thursday on
the last measure, which would make it easier to bring to market
biosimilars, cheaper versions of expensive biotech drugs that
cannot be exactly duplicated, unlike pills.
The measures must next be taken up by the full House and
Senate.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz
Editing by Bill Berkrot)