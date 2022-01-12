Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. House panel seeks testimony from Republican leader about Jan. 6 Capitol attack

01/12/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds his weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington

(Reuters) -The U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday to voluntarily answer questions about Donald Trump's actions on the day of the riot.

In a letter https://january6th.house.gov/sites/democrats.january6th.house.gov/files/2022-1-12.BGT%20Letter%20to%20McCarthy.pdf to McCarthy released publicly, the House of Representatives Select Committee requested his testimony on a range of topics, including his conversations with the former president before, during and after the attack.

"We also must learn about how the President's plans for Jan. 6 came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election," the Select Committee's chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in the letter.

The committee is also investigating whether Trump suggested to McCarthy what he should say publicly and to investigators about their conversations on the day of the attack, according to the letter.

A spokesman for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McCarthy and Trump met on Jan. 28, 2021, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The panel had previously asked another Trump ally in Congress, Representative Jim Jordan, to disclose conversations he had with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jordan said on Sunday he would not cooperate with the committee's investigating, calling it illegitimate.

Two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are members of the committee.

Thompson has said the panel is looking into whether it has the authority to issue subpoenas to congressional Republicans to force their cooperation.

The Select Committee has interviewed more than 340 witnesses and issued dozens of subpoenas as it investigates the deadly storming of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

The committee is aiming to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said last month.

The committee's members have said they will consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the U.S. Justice Department. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase the political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president.

One police officer who battled rioters died the day after the attack and four who guarded the Capitol later died by suicide. Four rioters also died, including a woman who was shot by a police officer while trying to climb through a shattered window.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Sandra Maler)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Flat On Inflation Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pTech Up As Treasury Yield Worries Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pFinancials Flat As Treasury Yields Slip, Jefferies Takes Hit -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:15pUstr's white stressed importance of canada's meeting its commitments under uscma trade deal, including on dairy tariff rates -ustr
RE
05:15pDeputy ustr white expressed concern about canada's proposed digital service tax in talks with canadian counterpart -ustr
RE
05:15pU.S. trade official raises concerns about Canada's proposed digital services tax
RE
05:15pConsumer Cos Up As CPI Gains Not As Drastic As Some Feared -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pInsurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO
RE
05:12pRonnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Wall Street closes higher as inflation data supports Fed bets
5Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

HOT NEWS