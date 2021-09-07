U.S. House panel sets debate this week on its portion of $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of
Representatives committee this week will attempt to advance
sweeping legislation to expand healthcare benefits for the
elderly and other social services as part of Democrats' $3.5
trillion domestic investment plan.
The House Ways and Means Committee plans to debate its
wide-ranging measure that also would expand Medicare health
coverage for the elderly to include dental, vision and hearing
benefits in work sessions on Thursday and Friday.
The measure, which is expected to draw lock-step opposition
from Republicans, also would provide up to 12 weeks of universal
paid family and medical leave for all U.S. workers.
"Later this week, the Ways and Means Committee will put an
end to the idea that only some workers are worthy of ‘perks’
like paid leave, child care, and assistance in saving for
retirement, and finally commit to investments that make these
supports fixtures of the American workplace," committee Chairman
Richard Neal said in a statement.
But already there was talk of reducing the $3.5 trillion
price of the legislation.
A series of other House panels in coming days will be
working on their respective portions of a package that Democrats
hope will win House approval late this month.
It then would move to the Senate, where Democrats plan to
use a special procedure known as "reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-reconciliation-explainer-idCAKBN2FB1Q7,
" allowing them to pass the legislation by a simple majority
vote instead of the 60 votes needed to advance most bills in the
100-member chamber.
Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and the Senate
is split 50-50, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris
casting tie-breaking votes.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have to work hard
to get Democratic moderates on board, possibly by reducing the
overall $3.5 trillion in spending https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-poised-pass-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-debate-35-trillion-budget-2021-08-10
that would be offset by tax increases for corporations and the
wealthy.
Democratic leaders also will have to be careful not to lose
the support of the more ambitious progressive wing of the party.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking to
reporters in Kentucky, blasted the Democrats' initiative, which
aims to use federal dollars to improve childcare facilities and
nursing home care, as a "$3.5 trillion to $5 trillion tax
increase on the American people."
A lobbyist familiar with internal deliberations on Capitol
Hill said in a telephone interview that there was optimism among
congressional Democrats that a bill would get passed and sent to
President Joe Biden for signing into law.
But such a bill is more likely to be in the range of around
$2 trillion, said the lobbyist, who asked not to be identified.
While the various House committees are likely to approve
bills that would total $3.5 trillion, that number would get
whittled down before the legislation is sent to the full House
for debate and passage, the source said.
That could mean that any proposed tax increases on the
wealthy and corporations would not have to be as steep as
initially envisioned.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asked by a CNN reporter about
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin last week urging a "pause" in
consideration of the massive investment bill, said, "We're on a
good timetable," referring to fast committee work. She did not
reject the possibility of the bill ending up costing less than
$3.5 trillion, however.
