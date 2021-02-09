U.S. House panels to vote on $57 billion boost for transportation

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House panels will
vote Wednesday on a plan to provide about $57 billion in
assistance to transportation sectors and workers as part of a
$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.
Reuters first reported on Monday many of the details of the
plans to provide new assistance to U.S. airlines, transit
systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak and create a $3
billion program to assist aviation manufacturers with payroll
costs.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal calls for $30
billion for public transit agencies, $14 billion for passenger
airlines, $8 billion to U.S. airports and concessionaires, $1
billion for airline contractors, $1.5 billion to Amtrak and $3
billion for a temporary payroll support program for aerospace
manufacturing, the legislation says.
"This plan takes another critical step toward preventing
essential systems from collapsing under the weight of the
pandemic and will help to keep millions of Americans out of
unemployment lines," said Representative Peter DeFazio, who
chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
that will vote on most of the provisions.
President Joe Biden had proposed just $20 billion for
struggling U.S. transit agencies - and nothing for airlines or
airports.
Transit agencies have previously been awarded $39 billion in
emergency assistance by Congress. Airports and concessionaires
previously received $12 billion.
The $30 billion for transit includes $26.1 billion in grants
for transit agencies located in areas with 50,000 or more
people, $280.9 million for rural transit agencies, $100 million
for rural intercity bus service and $2.2 billion for the
administration to allocate to transit agencies with greatest
needs.
Democrats rejected a $40 billion request by a group
representing private bus and ferry companies.
U.S. airlines have been awarded $40 billion in payroll
support since March. The additional $14 billion will keep nearly
30,000 airline workers on the job through Sept. 30.
On Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee will
consider the $14 billion for airline workers and $1 billion for
contractors.
The $3 billion aerospace manufacturing program would provide
a 50% government subsidy to cover pay, benefits and training for
employees at risk of being furloughed or who were furloughed due
to the pandemic.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)