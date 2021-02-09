Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. House panels to vote on $57 billion boost for transportation

02/09/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House panels will vote Wednesday on a plan to provide about $57 billion in assistance to transportation sectors and workers as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

Reuters first reported on Monday many of the details of the plans to provide new assistance to U.S. airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak and create a $3 billion program to assist aviation manufacturers with payroll costs.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal calls for $30 billion for public transit agencies, $14 billion for passenger airlines, $8 billion to U.S. airports and concessionaires, $1 billion for airline contractors, $1.5 billion to Amtrak and $3 billion for a temporary payroll support program for aerospace manufacturing, the legislation says.

"This plan takes another critical step toward preventing essential systems from collapsing under the weight of the pandemic and will help to keep millions of Americans out of unemployment lines," said Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that will vote on most of the provisions.

President Joe Biden had proposed just $20 billion for struggling U.S. transit agencies - and nothing for airlines or airports.

Transit agencies have previously been awarded $39 billion in emergency assistance by Congress. Airports and concessionaires previously received $12 billion.

The $30 billion for transit includes $26.1 billion in grants for transit agencies located in areas with 50,000 or more people, $280.9 million for rural transit agencies, $100 million for rural intercity bus service and $2.2 billion for the administration to allocate to transit agencies with greatest needs.

Democrats rejected a $40 billion request by a group representing private bus and ferry companies.

U.S. airlines have been awarded $40 billion in payroll support since March. The additional $14 billion will keep nearly 30,000 airline workers on the job through Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee will consider the $14 billion for airline workers and $1 billion for contractors.

The $3 billion aerospace manufacturing program would provide a 50% government subsidy to cover pay, benefits and training for employees at risk of being furloughed or who were furloughed due to the pandemic. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aU.S. House panels to vote on $57 billion boost for transportation
RE
11:47aTwitter warns user growth to slow, beats sales and profit targets
RE
11:47aTwitter warns user growth to slow, beats sales and profit targets
RE
11:35aDisney to pull the plug on animation studio behind 'Ice Age,' 'Rio' films
RE
11:35aUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Linger Near Highs -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:35aMusk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
RE
11:34aCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:33aNasdaq extends record run; oil prices rise
RE
11:30aTech Flat As Investors Rotate Out Of Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:30aU.s. chamber of commerce appoints suzanne clark as next chief executive, effective march 11, succeeding tom donohue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
4AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance
5NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ