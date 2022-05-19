U.S. House passes bill to fight oil and gas price gouging

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. House passed a bill
on Thursday that allows the U.S. president to issue an energy
emergency declaration, making it unlawful for companies to
excessively increase gasoline and home fuel prices.
The bill must pass the Senate, which is unlikely, and be
signed by President Joe Biden to become law.
The legislation, sponsored by Democratic Representatives
Katie Porter and Kim Schrier, passed the House 217 to 207, with
no Republicans supporting it. In the Senate, evenly divided at
50 members in each party, 10 Republicans would need to support
it for the bill to pass.
