U.S. House's Hoyer doesn't agree with call to tap oil reserve to lower gas prices

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader
Steny Hoyer said he is not in agreement with Senate Majority
Leader Chuck Schumer's call for tapping the strategic oil
reserve to lower gas prices, saying he believed the reserve was
there to be used if there is a collapse in supply in times of
emergency.
"I'm not in agreement with that. I think that the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve is not for a raise in prices, it's for a
collapse in supply at times of emergency, i.e. a conflagration
in the Middle East which essentially shuts off supply," Hoyer
told reporters when asked if he agreed with Schumer's comments.
Schumer said https://reut.rs/3FlB129 on Sunday that
President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency
petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans
go into the holiday season.
Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in
U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80
a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the
producers to pump more crude.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said https://reut.rs/321hFRv
earlier this month that Biden could act, but there was still no
word on whether he would authorize a sale from the U.S.
Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is held in a series of
caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
Analysts have warned https://reut.rs/30tFwbI a release from
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would only produce a short-term
effect, as it would not increase U.S. production capacity.
Earlier this month, 11 Senate Democrats urged Biden in a
letter to tap the SPR and ban crude oil exports to lower gas
prices, citing OPEC constraints on supplies and U.S. exports.
