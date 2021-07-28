U.S. House subcommittee asks J&J for info on baby powder bankruptcy plans - letter

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - A subcommittee of the U.S.
House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Johnson &
Johnson to show it all documents related to plans to put
its talc liabilities into bankruptcy, according to a letter sent
on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.
Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the subcommittee
on economic and consumer policy, wrote that the subcommittee
is trying to learn how J&J's plans to put its talc liabilities
into bankruptcy may affect victims who claim they were harmed by
the company's baby powder.
Krishnamoorthi also asked that J&J turn over documents
showing how much funding it would provide to the new entity. The
level of funding could determine payouts for victims.
Reuters reported this month that J&J is exploring a plan to
offload liabilities it faces from baby powder litigation into a
new company which would then file for bankruptcy.
The subcommittee on economic and consumer policy held
hearings on carcinogens in baby powder in 2019 and has heard
from people suffering from mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.
J&J faces legal actions from tens of thousands of plaintiffs
alleging its baby powder and other talc products contained
asbestos and caused cancer. The plaintiffs include women
suffering from ovarian cancer and others battling mesothelioma.
J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
Wednesday. The company has said in the past that it has yet to
determine a course of action regarding the baby powder
litigation other than to continue to defend the safety of talc
and litigate these cases in the tort system.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)