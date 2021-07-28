Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. House subcommittee asks J&J for info on baby powder bankruptcy plans - letter

07/28/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - A subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Johnson & Johnson to show it all documents related to plans to put its talc liabilities into bankruptcy, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, wrote that the subcommittee is trying to learn how J&J's plans to put its talc liabilities into bankruptcy may affect victims who claim they were harmed by the company's baby powder.

Krishnamoorthi also asked that J&J turn over documents showing how much funding it would provide to the new entity. The level of funding could determine payouts for victims.

Reuters reported this month that J&J is exploring a plan to offload liabilities it faces from baby powder litigation into a new company which would then file for bankruptcy.

The subcommittee on economic and consumer policy held hearings on carcinogens in baby powder in 2019 and has heard from people suffering from mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

J&J faces legal actions from tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging its baby powder and other talc products contained asbestos and caused cancer. The plaintiffs include women suffering from ovarian cancer and others battling mesothelioma.

J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The company has said in the past that it has yet to determine a course of action regarding the baby powder litigation other than to continue to defend the safety of talc and litigate these cases in the tort system. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13pFDA warns firm selling unauthorized e-cigarette products
RE
02:12pChina's regulations against education and tech sectors good for country -Xinhua
RE
02:11pBenchmark 10-year treasury yields give back earlier rise, now unchanged after fed meeting statement at 1.254%
RE
02:10pFed establishes two standing repo facilities to support money markets
RE
02:05pS&p 500 turns barely higher, dow pares declines in wake of fed statement
RE
02:04pFed says economy continues to 'strengthen,' cites progress on bond taper goals
RE
02:03pUs two-year treasury yields jump to 0.222%, from 0.207% after fed statement
RE
02:03pSpot gold eases slightly after u.s. fed policy statement, last down 0.2%
RE
02:02pU.S. House subcommittee asks J&J for info on baby powder bankruptcy plans - letter
RE
02:02pUs two-year, 10-year treasury yield curve flattens one basis point to 104 bps after fed meeting statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS