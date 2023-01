The outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) database prompted the first nationwide groundstop of U.S. passenger traffic since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The legislation would require an FAA task force to consider improvements, including updates "to ensure the stability, resiliency and cybersecurity of the NOTAM computer system," the Scalise's office said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)