Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi

05/10/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine receives shipment of U.S. military aid at Boryspil airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The legislation is expected to pass the House and then the Senate within the coming days and go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law, easing fears of an interruption in the supply of military assistance to Kyiv.

Biden asked Congress 10 days ago to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase that total to $39.8 billion, adding additional military and humanitarian aid to Biden's request.

"This package, which builds on the robust support already secured by Congress, will be pivotal in helping Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world," Pelosi said in a letter to House members urging quick passage.

Both Biden's fellow Democrats, who narrowly control both the House and Senate, and Republicans, said they backed the Ukraine aid.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
03:39pChicago grains firm after planting-inspired decline
RE
03:37pChina rebukes U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website
RE
03:37pChina rebukes U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website
RE
03:32pCelebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston
RE
03:29pLeonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine's first president, dies at 88
RE
03:27pRussia's invasion of Ukraine at 'bit of a stalemate' -U.S. intel official
RE
03:24pU.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi
RE
03:22pU.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi
RE
01:47pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Hyzon Motors plans to accelerate decarbonization through Repower progra..

HOT NEWS