U.S. House to vote on contempt for former Trump aides in Capitol riot probe

Navarro, a former trade adviser to Trump, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the attack.

Approval by the House, where Democrats hold a slim majority of seats, would refer the matter to the Department of Justice for a decision on whether to press criminal charges.

Scavino and Navarro have argued that their communications are protected by executive privilege, although many legal experts have said that principle does not apply to former presidents, and President Joe Biden's administration has denied executive privilege to the former Trump aides.

Republicans lined up to object before the vote, accusing Democrats of waging a political war. "Democrats are using the power of the federal government to jail their political opponents," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said.

"Today's resolution is all about criminalizing dissent," McCarthy said.

Contempt of Congress bears a penalty of up to a year's imprisonment and a fine up to $100,000.

The House backed contempt of Congress charges last year for Steve Bannon, a Trump adviser. He was charged in a case set to go to trial in July. The chamber also voted in favor of a contempt charge for Mark Meadows, a former House member who became Trump's chief of staff, but there has been no word from Justice on whether charges will be filed.

The Democratic-led Select Committee has been investigating events leading to the assault on the seat of the U.S. government by thousands of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, when Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers gathered to certify Democrat Biden's victory in the November 2020 election.

Mobs rampaged through the Capitol, injuring police officers and sending Pence, lawmakers, staff and journalists fleeing for safety, after Trump repeated his false claims at a raucous rally that his defeat was the result of fraud.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol Police officer who fought with rioters died the next day. Four officers have since taken their own lives.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Scott Malone, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

By Patricia Zengerle