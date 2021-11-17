Log in
U.S. Housing Starts Fell Slightly in October

11/17/2021 | 08:59am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Construction of new homes in the U.S. decreased in October for second consecutive month, data from the Commerce Department showed Wednesday. Here are the main takeaways from the report:

--Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, declined 0.7% in October compared with September, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million. The reading misses the consensus forecast from The Wall Street Journal poll of economists, who expected starts to rise 1.6% to an annual pace of 1.58 million.

--The current level of housing starts is 0.4% above the same month a year earlier.

--In September, housing starts were downwardly revised to 1.53 million from an earlier estimate of 1.555 million.

--Monthly housing starts data are volatile and often revised. October's data came with a margin of error of 12.2 percentage points.

--Residential permits, which can be a bellwether for future home construction, rose 4.0% in October on month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.65 million. The figure tops economists' forecasts of a 2.6% increase to an annual pace of 1.63 million.

--U.S. housing starts report for October compares with November's indicator compiled by the National Association of Home Builders, which showed confidence in the single-family housing market increasing to the highest levels in six months.

--Housing demand remains robust, but supply chain related issues continue to limit the pace of production in housing development.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 0859ET

