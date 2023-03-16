By Ed Frankl

U.S. housing starts grew more than expected in February, a sign confidence among residential house builders is growing despite a subdued outlook for housing sector. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report released Thursday:

--Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, increased 9.8% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.450 million. January was the lowest annual rate since June 2020, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected starts to increase 0.1% to 1.31 million.

--Housing starts were, however, 18.4% below the same month a year earlier.

--The on-month rise was driven by both single-family and multi-family projects, which rose by 1.1% and 24.1%, respectively.

--Housing starts data for January was upwardly revised to 1.321 million from 1.309 million initially estimated.

--Monthly housing starts data are volatile. February data came with a margin of error of 15.5 percentage points.

--Residential permits, which can hint at future home construction, increased by 13.8% in February on month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.524 million, though it remained 17.9% below the February 2022 rate. Economists expected permits to increase 0.1% on month.

--Sentiment among home builders unexpectedly rose to a six-month high in March, though outlook for the sector remained muted, according to data from the National Association of Home Builders published Wednesday.

