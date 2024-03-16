U.S. IS INVESTIGATING META FOR ROLE IN DRUG SALES - WSJ
Stock market news
Europe needs clear, united strategy against Russia, Italy minister says
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees air warfare drills, urges preparation for combat, KCNA says
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
TotalEnergies preparing Port Arthur, Texas FCC for restart, sources say
Big Mac goes Big Tech, with a few hiccups
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - When McDonald's first opened for business in the 1940s, its workers stood at physical counters, its burgers and fries were listed on paper menus, and its customers paid cash to its human cashiers.
United-operated Boeing 737 with a missing external panel lands safely at Oregon airport
Boeing Jet Found to Be Missing Panel After Oregon Landing, KOBI-TV 5 Reports
Kuwaiti oil company Q8 to buy 50% stake in Italian biodiesel producer EcoFox
Bristol Myers, 2seventy Bio's Cancer Treatment Wins FDA Committee Approval