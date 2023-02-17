U.S. Import Prices Declined in January on Lower Fuel Prices

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Prices of imported goods to the U.S. fell in January for a seventh month in a row on lower fuel prices, a sign of easing inflation pressures.

Import prices decreased 0.2% in January compared with the previous month after falling 0.1% in December, according to data from the Labor Department published Friday. December's reading was downwardly revised from an initially estimated 0.4% increase.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected prices to decline 0.1%.

The drop in import prices was driven by a 4.9% decline in fuel prices, which more than offset higher nonfuel prices. Excluding fuels, import prices rose 0.3%.

Import prices have declined 4.9% from June, the Labor Department said.

On an annual basis, import prices increased 0.8% in January, easing from a 3% on-year increase in December.

