Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Import Prices Declined in January on Lower Fuel Prices

02/17/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Prices of imported goods to the U.S. fell in January for a seventh month in a row on lower fuel prices, a sign of easing inflation pressures.

Import prices decreased 0.2% in January compared with the previous month after falling 0.1% in December, according to data from the Labor Department published Friday. December's reading was downwardly revised from an initially estimated 0.4% increase.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected prices to decline 0.1%.

The drop in import prices was driven by a 4.9% decline in fuel prices, which more than offset higher nonfuel prices. Excluding fuels, import prices rose 0.3%.

Import prices have declined 4.9% from June, the Labor Department said.

On an annual basis, import prices increased 0.8% in January, easing from a 3% on-year increase in December.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0902ET

Latest news "Economy"
09:15aExclusive-Kazakhstan will supply 100,000 tonnes of oil via Druzhba to Germany in March - sources
RE
09:03aU.S. import prices post seventh straight monthly decline in January
RE
09:03aU.S. Import Prices Declined in January on Lower Fuel Prices
DJ
09:00aUK supermarket chain Asda says it will raise staff pay by 10%
RE
08:58aIndia's Russian oil imports surge to a record in January - trade
RE
08:57aCanada Producer Prices Recover With Slight Rise in January
DJ
08:51aZelenskiy: It's 'obvious' Ukraine won't be Putin's last stop
RE
08:49aBulgaria gives up on January 2024 target date for euro adoption
RE
08:44aSantander among suitors for abrdn's private equity unit -Sky News
RE
08:40aFrench court sentences some far-right group members in plot against Macron
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3VR firm Pico, owned by Chinese TikTok maker ByteDance, announces 'small..
4Pfizer and Valneva discontinue some trials on vaccine against Lyme dise..
5AF-KLM Full Year 2022 Results

HOT NEWS