Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until USDL-21-0653 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, April 14, 2021 Technical information: (202) 691-7101 • MXPinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/mxp Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov U.S. IMPORT AND EXPORT PRICE INDEXES - MARCH 2021 Prices for U.S. imports rose 1.2 percent in March, after increasing 1.3 percent the previous month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Higher fuel and nonfuel prices contributed to the advances for both months. U.S. exports also increased in March, rising 2.1 percent, following a 1.6-percent advance in February and a 2.6-percent increase in January. Chart 1. One-month and 12-month percent changes in the Import Price Index: March 2020 - March 2021 1-month percent change 12-month percent change 8.0 7.0 6.0 6.9 5.0 4.0 3.0 3.1 2.0 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.3 0.7 0.9 1.0 1.2 1.0 0.2 -0.1 0.1 0.0 1.0 -1.0 -0.3 -1.0 -2.0 -1.3 -1.0 -1.4 -3.0 -2.4 -2.6 -2.8 -4.0 -5.0 -4.2 -4.0 -6.0 -7.0 -6.8 -6.3 -8.0 Mar'20 Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar'21 Imports U.S. import prices advanced 1.2 percent in March, 1.3 percent in February, and 1.4 percent in January; the 4.1-percent increase from December to March was the largest 3-month rise for import prices since the index advanced 5.8 percent in May 2011. The price index for U.S. imports increased 6.9 percent from March 2020 to March 2021, the largest over-the-year advance in the index since a 6.9-percent rise for the year ended January 2012. (See table 1.) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on March 2021 Import and Export Price Index Data The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not make changes to either the collection method or estimation methodology for the March 2021 release of U.S. Import and Export Price Indexes. Survey response rates for March 2021 were 0.4-percentagepoints higher than those in March 2020. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/import-export-price-indexes-covid19-impacts-march-2021.htm.

Fuel Imports: Import fuel prices rose 6.3 percent in March, after increases of 11.7 percent in February, 8.4 percent in January, and 7.3 percent in December. The increases over the past 4 months were mostly driven by higher petroleum prices. Prices for import petroleum advanced 6.7 percent in March following a 32.3- percent rise from November to February. The price index for natural gas also increased in March, advancing 3.6 percent following an 18.0-percent increase the previous month. Import fuel prices rose 54.3 percent for the year ended in March, the largest 12-month advance for the index since a 68.9-percent increase in February 2017. The price indexes for petroleum and natural gas also rose on a 12-month basis in March, increasing 53.9 percent and 91.0 percent, respectively. All Imports Excluding Fuel: Prices for nonfuel imports rose 0.8 percent in March following increases of 0.5 percent in February and 0.9 percent in January. The March advance was driven by higher prices for nonfuel industrial supplies and materials; foods, feeds, and beverages; capital goods; and consumer goods. Nonfuel import prices rose 3.8 percent from March 2020 to March 2021, the largest 12-month increase since the index advanced 4.8 percent in October 2011. Nonfuel Industrial Supplies and Materials: The price index for nonfuel industrial supplies and materials rose 3.9 percent in March, after advancing 1.5 percent in February. The March increase was led by higher prices for metals, building materials, and chemicals. Finished Goods: Prices for most of the major finished goods categories increased in March. The price indexes for capital goods and consumer goods ticked up 0.1 percent for the second consecutive month and automotive vehicle prices recorded no change. Foods, Feeds, and Beverages: Foods, feeds, and beverages prices rose 2.0 percent in March, after a 1.4- percent increase the previous month. In March, an 11.0-percent advance in fruit prices and a 7.7-percent rise in food oil prices more than offset a 7.0-percent drop in vegetable prices. Table A. Percent change in Import and Export Price Indexes, selected categories 2

Chart 2. One-month and 12-month percent changes in the Export Price Index: March 2020 - March 2021 1-month percent change 12-month percent change 11.0 10.0 9.0 8.0 9.1 7.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 2.6 5.3 3.0 1.8 1.6 2.1 1.2 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.8 -1.4 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0 0.4 2.4 -1.0 -2.0 -1.0 -3.0 -1.8 -1.7 -4.0 -3.5 -3.5 -3.7 -2.7 -5.0 -4.5 -6.0 -7.0 -6.7 -8.0 -7.0 -9.0 Mar'20 Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar'21 Exports Prices for U.S. exports increased 2.1 percent in March, after rising 1.6 percent in February and 2.6 percent in January. The 6.5-percent advance from December to March was the largest 3-month increase since the index was first published in September 1983. In March, higher prices for agricultural and nonagricultural exports both contributed to the advance in export prices. The price index for U.S. exports rose 9.1 percent from March 2020 to March 2021, the largest over-the-year increase since a 9.4-percent advance in September 2011. (See table 2.) Agricultural Exports: Agricultural export prices rose 2.4 percent in March following increases of 2.8 percent in February and 6.0 percent in January. The March advance was driven by higher prices for meat, soybeans, fruit, and cotton. Prices for agricultural exports advanced 20.5 percent over the past 12 months, the largest over-the-year rise since the index increased 22.7 percent in September 2011. The 12-month increase was primarily driven by rising prices for soybeans, corn, meat, and fruit. All Exports Excluding Agriculture: The price index for nonagricultural exports advanced 2.0 percent in March, after rising 5.1 percent from November to February. The March increase was led by higher prices for nonagricultural industrial supplies and materials; consumer goods; capital goods; and nonagricultural foods. Nonagricultural export prices increased 7.9 percent over the past 12 months, the largest over-the-year advance for the index since a 7.9-percent rise in September 2011. Nonagricultural Industrial Supplies and Materials: Nonagricultural industrial supplies and materials prices increased 5.2 percent in March following a 3.5-percent advance the previous month. The March rise was primarily driven by an 8.1-percent increase in fuel prices and a 6.2-percent advance in chemical prices. Finished Goods: Prices for the major finished goods categories were mostly up in March. Consumer goods prices rose 0.6 percent, the largest monthly increase since the index advanced 0.7 percent in September 2020. In March, the rise was led by higher prices for medicinal, dental, and pharmaceutical materials. Prices for capital goods ticked up 0.1 percent in March, after increasing 0.4 percent in each of the 2 previous months. Automotive vehicle prices recorded no change in March following a 0.1-percent advance in February. 3

Measures of Import and Export Prices by Locality Imports by Locality of Origin: Prices for imports from China increased 0.4 percent in March, after rising 1.1 percent from November to February. Import prices from China increased over the past year, rising 1.8 percent. The March 12-month advance was the largest over-the-year increase since a 1.8-percent rise in April 2012. Prices for imports from Japan increased 0.2 percent in March and have not recorded a monthly decline since July 2020. The price index for imports from Japan advanced 0.9 percent for the year ended in March. Import prices from Canada rose 3.6 percent in March, after increasing 14.0 percent from November to February. The advances in each of the past 4 months were led by higher fuel prices and drove prices for imports from Canada up 30.2 percent over the past 12 months. Import prices from Mexico rose 0.8 percent in March following a 0.7-percent increase in February and a 0.8-percent advance in January. Prices for imports from the European Union also rose in March, increasing 1.1 percent. (See table 7.) Exports by Locality of Destination: The price index for exports to China increased 3.5 percent in March, after a 0.9-percent advance the previous month. The March rise was the largest 1-month increase since the index was first published in December 2017, and contributed to an 11.8-percent advance from March 2020 to March 2021. Prices for exports to Japan rose 1.2 percent in March following a 5.2-percent increase over the 3 previous months. Export prices to Japan advanced 11.0 percent for the year ended in March, the largest 12-month rise since the index was first published in December 2017. The price index for exports to Canada increased 1.1 percent in March, after advancing 1.5 percent in February and 2.1 percent in January. Prices for exports to the European Union and Mexico also rose in March, increasing 1.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. (See table 8.) Terms of Trade Indexes: Terms of trade indexes are based on country, region, or grouping and measure the change in the purchasing power of exports relative to imports. The index for U.S. terms of trade with China increased 3.1 percent in March, the largest 1-month advance since the index was first published in December 2017. In March, increasing export prices to China more than offset rising import prices from China. U.S. terms of trade with China advanced 9.8 percent for the year ended in March, the largest 12- month increase since the index was first published in December 2017. The index for U.S. terms of trade with Japan rose 1.1 percent in March and 10.0 percent over the past 12 months, the largest over-the-year advance since the index was first published in December 2017. U.S. terms of trade with the European Union and Mexico increased in March, rising 0.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. In contrast, the index for U.S. terms of trade with Canada fell 2.4 percent in March. (See table 9.) Import and Export Services Imports: Import air passenger fares fell 3.6 percent in March, after a 1.9-percent increase in February and a 5.6-percent drop in January. The March decline was led by lower Asian fares which more than offset higher European fares. The index for import air passenger fares decreased 6.2 percent for the year ended in March, the smallest 12-month drop since the index fell 4.7 percent from December 2018 to December 2019. Import air freight prices increased 1.8 percent in March following a 0.7-percent advance the previous month. Prices for import air freight also rose over the past year, increasing 71.6 percent. (See table 10.) Exports: The index for export air passenger fares declined 1.5 percent in March, after falling 4.7 percent in February. In March, lower European, Asian, and Latin American/Caribbean fares all contributed to the decrease. Despite the recent declines, export air passenger fares rose 16.7 percent for the year ended in March, the largest 12-month advance since the index increased 18.1 percent in August 2011. Export air freight prices increased 2.0 percent in March and 1.7 percent over the past 12 months. U.S. Import and Export Price Index data for April are scheduled for release on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). 4

Table 1. U.S. import price indexes and percent changes for selected categories of goods: March 2020 to March 2021 [2000=100, unless otherwise noted] Index Percent change Relative Annual Monthly importance Description End Use Feb. Mar. Mar. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Feb. 2021 2021 2020 to 2020 to 2020 to 2021 to 2021 to 2021 1 Mar. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021 All commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.000 128.1 129.7 6.9 1.0 1.4 1.3 1.2 All imports excluding food and fuels (Dec. 2010=100). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85.347 102.1 102.9 3.8 0.5 0.9 0.3 0.8 All imports excluding petroleum. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92.360 115.7 116.7 4.1 0.4 0.9 0.5 0.9 All imports excluding fuels (Dec. 2001=100). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91.699 119.6 120.6 3.8 0.4 0.9 0.5 0.8 Foods, feeds, & beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 6.352 182.1 185.7 3.8 0.2 1.9 1.4 2.0 Agricultural foods, feeds & beverages, excluding distilled beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . 00 4.961 198.1 202.4 4.6 0.0 1.8 1.7 2.2 Nonagricultural foods (ﬁsh, distilled beverages). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 01 1.391 146.1 148.0 1.0 0.7 1.7 0.4 1.3 Industrial supplies & materials. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 23.119 201.6 211.2 29.5 4.0 5.6 4.9 4.8 Industrial supplies & materials excluding petroleum. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15.696 178.7 185.4 19.7 2.0 4.0 2.0 3.7 Industrial supplies & materials excluding fuels (Dec. 2001=100). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.895 200.4 208.2 18.3 2.3 4.3 1.5 3.9 Industrial supplies & materials, durable. . . . 9.807 203.3 212.5 24.1 2.7 5.7 1.3 4.5 Industrial supplies & materials nondurable excluding petroleum. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.672 147.9 151.7 12.8 0.7 1.2 3.2 2.6 Fuels & lubricants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 8.301 205.5 218.5 54.3 7.3 8.4 11.7 6.3 Petroleum & petroleum products. . . . . . . . . 100 7.640 218.3 232.9 53.9 8.5 9.3 11.6 6.7 Crude. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10000 5.095 230.3 245.8 79.7 10.7 9.6 13.0 6.7 Fuels, n.e.s.-coals & gas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101 0.568 158.1 162.2 74.6 -6.4 -1.2 15.9 2.6 Gas-natural. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10110 0.488 149.5 154.9 91.0 -7.4 -1.9 18.0 3.6 Paper & paper base stocks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 0.471 110.2 114.1 4.8 0.4 -0.8 1.3 3.5 Materials associated with nondurable supplies & materials. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 4.540 162.1 166.2 8.4 1.7 1.8 1.9 2.5 Selected building materials. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 2.001 199.8 211.6 42.7 2.6 12.9 0.5 5.9 Unﬁnished metals related to durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 4.148 309.8 329.9 32.9 4.7 6.8 1.6 6.5 Finished metals related to durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 1.909 171.1 175.5 12.8 0.9 1.7 2.7 2.6 Nonmetals related to durable goods. . . . . . . 16 1.749 114.2 114.6 1.9 0.4 0.5 -0.1 0.4 Capital goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 28.052 88.8 88.9 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 Electric generating equipment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 3.438 121.3 121.5 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.1 0.2 Nonelectrical machinery. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 22.005 80.6 80.7 1.3 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.1 Transportation equipment excluding motor vehicles (Dec. 2001=100). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 2.609 137.6 138.0 2.1 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.3 Automotive vehicles, parts & engines. . . . . 3 15.798 111.6 111.6 1.1 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 Consumer goods, excluding automotives. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 26.680 107.1 107.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 Nondurables, manufactured. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 13.563 124.1 124.3 0.3 0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.2 Durables, manufactured. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 12.053 91.3 91.3 0.7 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 Nonmanufactured consumer goods. . . . . . . . 42 1.063 117.6 118.6 6.6 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.9 Relative importance ﬁgures are based on 2019 trade values. NOTES: Data may be revised in each of the 3 months after original publication. Dash = Not available 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.