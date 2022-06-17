Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Industrial Production Increased in May But Manufacturing Output Fell

06/17/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. industrial production posted another gain in May, the fifth increase in as many months, but factory output weakened as firms struggled with supply-chain bottlenecks and high costs.

Industrial production--which includes factory, mining and utility output--rose 0.2% in May compared with the previous month, losing pace compared with the revised 1.4% increase registered in April, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected industrial output to expand 0.4%.

The U.S. manufacturing sector, the biggest component of industrial production, decreased by a marginal 0.1% in May compared with the previous month, its first decline since January. Production of motor vehicles and parts rose 0.7%, while the largest drops were in wood products and machinery, with declines of 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

U.S. industrial production has risen every month this year, in a sign that manufacturers have been able to work through backlogged demand despite persisting supply-chain bottlenecks and increasing costs.

Industrial activity should remain supported in the coming months, but there are risks of a slowdown due to renewed challenges stemming from the war in Ukraine and China's Covid-19 policy, as well as an expected shift in demand as consumers spend more on services, economists say.

"The decline in manufacturing production in May could partly be related to new supply and transportation disruptions resulting from geopolitical conflicts and lockdowns in China, highlighting that inflationary risks from supply issues are still present," Citi's economist Veronica Clark said in a note ahead of the data release.

Weakening output in the key manufacturing sector was offset by a 1.3% increase in mining production amid higher petroleum prices. Utilities output increased 1% on month as unseasonably warm weather in May fueled demand for air conditioning, the Fed said.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, edged up slightly to 79% in May. Capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector decreased marginally to 79.1%.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1003ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aChina's central bank accepts Ant's application for financial holding company - sources
RE
10:13aSri Lanka asks government employees to work from home amid fuel shortages
RE
10:11aItaly weighing state of alert amid Russian gas supplies squeeze
RE
10:07aSouth Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official
RE
10:04aU.S. Industrial Production Increased in May But Manufacturing Output Fell
DJ
10:03aFed's George feared 75-basis-point rate hike added to 'policy uncertainty'
RE
10:02aPutin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
RE
10:00aBrazil's Petrobras to raise fuel prices starting Saturday
RE
10:00aCrypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital considers asset sales, bailout - WSJ
RE
09:42aGoldman sees Turkey inflation of near 80% before relief comes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
2How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimina..
5Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report

HOT NEWS