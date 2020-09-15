U.S. Industrial Production Points to Slowing Manufacturing Recovery -- Update

By David Harrison

U.S. industrial production rose for the fourth consecutive month in August but at a much lower rate than earlier in the summer, a sign that the manufacturing recovery is slowing.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said industrial production -- a measure of output at factories, mines and utilities -- rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in August from July, following a revised 3.5% rise in July. Despite several months of advances, output remains far below its level before the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 1% increase in August.

Industrial production is still 7.3% down from its level in February, the last month before factories shut down across the country to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Manufacturing, the biggest component of production, rose 1%, a slower pace than in June and July.

Mining decreased 2.5% because of drops in oil production caused by shutdowns ahead of Hurricane Laura. Utility output was down 0.4%.

In a separate report Tuesday, the Labor Department said import prices rose 0.9% in August from July, the fourth straight monthly increase. The pickup was largely driven by higher prices for industrial supplies such as unfinished metals and building materials.

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said he expected manufacturing production to continue to pick up in the months ahead because of strong demand for manufactured goods such as cars. "The recovery in production is still lagging the turnaround in spending, which is very unusual and has led to a shortage of inventory that is beginning to put upward pressure on goods prices," he wrote in a note to clients.

Capacity utilization, a measure of slack in the industrial economy, rose to 71.4% in August from a revised 71.1% in July, the Fed said. Economists had expected capacity utilization to reach 71.1% in August.

Jeffrey Sparshott contributed to this article.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com