Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Industrial Production Rose 1.6% in December

01/15/2021 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sarah Chaney Cambon

U.S. industrial production increased solidly in December, providing a source of strength for the U.S. economy as consumer spending and employment gains slow.

Industrial production, a measure of factory, mining and utility output, increased a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in December, the Federal Reserve said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 0.5% rise.

Production was boosted by the utilities sector, as demand for heating picked up following warmer-than-usual November weather, the Fed said. Utilities output increased 6.2% in December from the prior month.

Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, climbed 0.9% in December from the prior month. Manufacturing, which has regained much of the ground lost earlier in the pandemic, saw production end the year down 2.8%.

"The December production data underline that while new restrictions are holding back parts of the service sector again, the recovery in manufacturing continues largely unaffected," said Michael Pearce, economist at Capital Economics, in a note to clients.

Mining output rose 1.6% over the month, driven by drilling and extraction in the oil-and-gas sector.

Industrial production decreased sharply in March and April as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S., but has gradually recovered in subsequent months. Overall output in December was still down 3.6% from a year earlier, according to the Fed.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, increased to 74.5% in December from 73.4% in November.

Write to Sarah Chaney Cambon at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-21 1004ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.37% 55.12 Delayed Quote.8.12%
WTI -2.61% 52.41 Delayed Quote.9.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aSEC LAUNCHES PROBE OF EXXON ON PERMIAN BASIN ASSET VALUATION : Wsj
RE
10:15aU.S. retail sales decline; manufacturing output rises
RE
10:15aOil falls as China lockdown, U.S. unemployment data temper gains
RE
10:14aTOTAL : quits top U.S. oil lobby over climate policies
RE
10:14aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow drop as big banks fall after results
RE
10:14aHigher costs, weak revenue cloud Citi's quarterly profit beat
RE
10:11aSoftBank Group, Hughes invest in British satellite communications firm OneWeb
RE
10:10aOlea Kiosks, Inc. Announces Manufacturing Expansion, Engineering Growth
SE
10:06aTrump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short
RE
10:05aU.S. Industrial Production Rose 1.6% in December
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist
2Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short
4HANG SENG : Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Head of customer support leaves as SAP shakes up management again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ