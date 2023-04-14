By Ed Frankl

U.S. industrial production rose more than expected in March, as colder weather lifted demand for heating in the utilities sector, but manufacturing activity fell as factory output continues to be sluggish amid weak demand.

Industrial production--which comprises manufacturing, mining and utility output--was up 0.4% in March on month, after an upwardly revised 0.2% monthly gain in February, according to data from the Federal Reserve published Friday.

March's reading was ahead of economists' expectations of 0.2% in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. Industrial production was 0.5% above the same period a year earlier, the Fed said.

However, manufacturing output--the largest component of industrial production--decreased 0.5% on month, from a 0.6% rise the prior month. Mining output also fell 0.5%, the data said.

The overall measure was instead pushed up by an 8.4% increase in output in the utilities sector, with advances for both electric and natural gas utilities, as colder weather increased the demand for heating after a milder February, the Fed said.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, was slightly higher, at 79.8% in March from 79.6% in February, it said.

