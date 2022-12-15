Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Industrial Production Slips in November on Lower Factory Output

12/15/2022 | 09:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Industrial production fell in November for a second consecutive month, weighed by lower manufacturing output, a sign of weakening factory activity as economic uncertainty and rising interest rates hit demand for goods.

Industrial production--which includes manufacturing, mining and utility output--declined 0.2% in November compared with the previous month after a 0.1% fall in October, data from the Federal Reserve showed Thursday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected industrial production--which is adjusted for inflation--to increase by a marginal 0.1%.

Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, decreased 0.6% on month in November after expanding 0.3% in October. Production of motor vehicles and parts declined by 2.8% in November after increasing in the preceding two months amid signs of supply-chain normalization and returns to prepandemic inventory levels.

The U.S. manufacturing sector is slowing down as demand for goods weakens amid decelerating economic growth and higher interest rates in the U.S. and globally.

"Many major retailers continue to point to an overstock of inventory, which indicates that the supply chain and inventory dynamic could further work against industrial production in the near future," economists at Wells Fargo said in a note ahead of the data release.

Mining production decreased 0.7% in November, the Fed said, while utilities output increased 3.6% as colder weather increased demand for electricity.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, fell to 79.7% in November from 79.9% the previous month.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 0942ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.60% 0.67493 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.85% 1.23147 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.43% 0.73469 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 1.07028 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012067 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.17% 0.63798 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.20% 41.2625 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
Latest news "Economy"
10:08aFactbox-Germany's energy prices bill - what are the details?
RE
10:08aIndia to WHO: Samples taken from pharma co linked to Gambia deaths within specifications
RE
10:02aPhilly Fed manufacturing survey shows inflation pressures at 27-month low
RE
10:01aChatgpt maker openai expects $200 mln in 2023 sales, $…
RE
10:00aPutin throws lifeline to housing sector with subsidised mortgages extension
RE
09:59aIPO market freeze sparks 80% drop in Nasdaq listings
RE
09:56aNew York financial regulator issues cryptocurrency guidance for banks
RE
09:55aSpain passes pioneering sexual, reproductive health law
RE
09:52aDeutsche Bahn supervisory board approves preparations for Schenker sale
RE
09:48aNASA, Roscosmos Analyze Vehicle Leak at Space Station
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
4Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
5KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS