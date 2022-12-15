U.S. Industrial Production Slips in November on Lower Factory Output

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Industrial production fell in November for a second consecutive month, weighed by lower manufacturing output, a sign of weakening factory activity as economic uncertainty and rising interest rates hit demand for goods.

Industrial production--which includes manufacturing, mining and utility output--declined 0.2% in November compared with the previous month after a 0.1% fall in October, data from the Federal Reserve showed Thursday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected industrial production--which is adjusted for inflation--to increase by a marginal 0.1%.

Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, decreased 0.6% on month in November after expanding 0.3% in October. Production of motor vehicles and parts declined by 2.8% in November after increasing in the preceding two months amid signs of supply-chain normalization and returns to prepandemic inventory levels.

The U.S. manufacturing sector is slowing down as demand for goods weakens amid decelerating economic growth and higher interest rates in the U.S. and globally.

"Many major retailers continue to point to an overstock of inventory, which indicates that the supply chain and inventory dynamic could further work against industrial production in the near future," economists at Wells Fargo said in a note ahead of the data release.

Mining production decreased 0.7% in November, the Fed said, while utilities output increased 3.6% as colder weather increased demand for electricity.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, fell to 79.7% in November from 79.9% the previous month.

