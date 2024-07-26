By Paulo Trevisani

U.S. inflation broadly met expectations and remained above target in June, keeping alive the prospect of interest rates declining later this year.

The Department of Commerce said Friday its personal income expenditures inflation gauge rose 2.5% in June compared to a year earlier, slowing for its 2.6% pace in May. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, PCE inflation rose 2.6%, the same as in May.

"The data is in line with what should be expected," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. "We are on a path for a rate cut, most likely in September."

Following the data release, Treasury yields declined in an indication of investors' increasing expectations that monetary easing is about to start. The 10-year yield was recently at 4.20%.

The Federal Reserve targets 2% inflation and the PCE is its preferred gauge. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep rates at current high levels next Wednesday, while opening the door wider for a cut in September.

"You are seeing the cumulative impact of higher for longer," said David Albrycht, senior portfolio manager at Newfleet Asset Management. He said both consumer and businesses are feeling the pinch of elevated borrowing costs.

"Growth is slowing, inflation is cooling. Monetary policy is working," he said.

On the CME's FedWatch tool, which uses fed funds data to estimate the pricing of rate moves, odds of rates remaining unchanged next week are 93%, while odds of a 25-basis point cut in September are 90%.

Meanwhile, some pundits have called for a cut already next week, in order to avoid an undesired overcooling of the economy. The odds of a July cut are priced at 6.7%, up from 4.1% a week ago.

Fed's Chair Jay Powell has indicated that, besides inflation, policymakers are increasingly focusing on job creation, given the institution's dual mandate to safeguard Americans buying power while promoting full employment.

Unemployment ticked up in June, but remains low at 4.1%. July's employment report is due Friday, after the interest rate decision.

There are signs that the economy remained relatively healthy in the second quarter, however, despite the elevated borrowing costs. Gross domestic product growth, a measure of economic output, was estimated at 2.8%, up from 1.4% growth in the first quarter.

"The key question now is whether the positive momentum we've seen over the last three months will be disrupted heading into the September Fed meeting," said Olu Sonola, head of U.S. economic research at Fitch Ratings in a note. Sonola said next week's labor data could set the stage for a September rate cut.

