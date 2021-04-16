Log in
U.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

04/16/2021 | 06:05pm BST
April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Friday sought to erase the Trump administration's "energy dominance" legacy by revoking a suite of policies and ordering that climate change be put at the forefront in agency decisions.

In a statement, the agency said Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order revoking 12 policies issued under Trump. They ranged from orders to review Obama-era policies that hindered energy development, rolling back a moratorium on coal leasing and an effort to expedite permitting of infrastructure on public lands. (Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
