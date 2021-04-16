U.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Friday
sought to erase the Trump administration's "energy dominance"
legacy by revoking a suite of policies and ordering that climate
change be put at the forefront in agency decisions.
In a statement, the agency said Secretary Deb Haaland issued
an order revoking 12 policies issued under Trump. They ranged
from orders to review Obama-era policies that hindered energy
development, rolling back a moratorium on coal leasing and an
effort to expedite permitting of infrastructure on public lands.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom
Editing by Chris Reese)