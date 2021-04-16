U.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Friday
sought to erase the Trump administration's pro-fossil fuels
legacy from the nation's public lands by revoking a suite of
policies that boosted drilling and mining and ordering that
climate change be put at the forefront in future agency
decisions.
The moves come as the Democratic Biden administration moves
rapidly to implement policies aimed at decarbonizing the U.S.
economy by 2050.
Republican former President Donald Trump, a vocal climate
change skeptic, pushed policies to maximize fossil fuel
development on federal lands and waters with a mantra of "energy
dominance."
In a statement, the agency said Secretary Deb Haaland issued
an order revoking 12 policies issued under Trump. They ranged
from orders to review Obama-era policies that hindered energy
development, rolling back a moratorium on coal leasing, and an
effort to expedite permitting of infrastructure on public lands.
In addition, the agency withdrew a legal opinion issued in
the final week of Trump's presidency that said federal law
requires the Interior Department to implement an offshore oil
and gas leasing program that includes at least two sales every
five years.
The agency is reviewing its onshore and offshore oil and gas
leasing programs in what is widely seen as a step toward
delivering on Biden's campaign pledge to ban new federal
leasing.
In another order issued on Friday, Haaland established a
climate change task force to coordinate efforts like boosting
renewable energy development on federal lands and waters.
In the same order, the department outlined how science
should guide decision-making and instructed officials to
maintain robust environmental reviews that analyze climate
change and engage tribes and underserved communities.
"I know that signing Secretarial Orders alone won't address
the urgency of the climate crisis," Haaland said in a statement.
"But I'm hopeful that these steps will help make clear that we,
as a Department, have a mandate to act."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom
Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)