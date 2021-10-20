Log in
U.S. International Investment Position Second Quarter 2021

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Chronicling 100 Years of the

U.S. Economy

October 2021

Volume 101, Number 10

U.S. International Investment Position

Second Quarter 2021

By Erin Whitaker

The U.S. net international investment position-the difference between U.S. residents' foreign financial assets and liabilities-was −$15.42 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (chart 1). Assets totaled $34.20 trillion, and liabilities were $49.62 trillion. At the end of the first quarter, the net investment position was −$14.30 trillion.

The U.S. international investment position is a statistical balance sheet that presents the dollar value of U.S. external financial assets and liabilities. A negative net investment position represents a U.S. net liability to the rest of the world.

The −$1.12 trillion change in the net investment position from the first quarter to the second quarter came from net financial transactions of −$277.6 billion and net other changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, of −$841.4 billion that mostly reflected U.S. stock price increases that exceeded foreign stock price increases (table A).

- 1 -

Data Availability and Methodology

Detailed statistics for the U.S. international investment position are available in tables 1.1-3.1 on the Bureau of Economic

Analysis website. For information on data sources and estimation methods, see the recently updated and expanded U.S. International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Second-Quarter 2021 International Investment Position

The global pandemic and the economic recovery continued to impact the international investment position (IIP) in the second quarter of 2021. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the IIP statistics, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified.

- 2 -

Table A. Quarterly Change in the U.S. Net International Investment Position

[Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted]

Change in position in 2021:Q2

Type of investment

End of quarter

Attributable to:

End of quarter

position, 2021:Q1

Total

Financial

Other changes

position, 2021:Q2

transactions

in position1

U.S. net international investment

−14,300.5

−1,119.1

−277.6

−841.4

−15,419.6

position

Net position excluding financial

−14,333.6

−1,123.8

−269.0

−854.8

−15,457.5

derivatives

Financial derivatives other than

33.1

4.8

−8.6

13.4

37.9

reserves, net2

U.S. assets

32,838.0

1,358.0

(2)

(2)

34,196.0

Assets excluding financial

30,679.1

1,410.8

259.3

1,151.4

32,089.8

derivatives

Financial derivatives other

2,158.9

−52.8

(2)

(2)

2,106.1

than reserves

By functional category:

Direct investment at market

9,892.2

656.4

150.8

505.7

10,548.6

value

Equity

8,668.8

652.4

135.2

517.3

9,321.3

Debt instruments

1,223.4

4.0

15.6

−11.6

1,227.4

Portfolio investment

15,146.8

755.8

134.8

621.0

15,902.6

Equity and investment

11,043.2

690.2

116.6

573.6

11,733.4

fund shares

Debt securities

4,103.6

65.6

18.2

47.5

4,169.2

Short term

755.2

20.1

19.5

0.5

775.3

Long term

3,348.4

45.6

−1.3

46.9

3,393.9

Financial derivatives other

2,158.9

−52.8

(2)

(2)

2,106.1

than reserves

Over-the-counter contracts

2,098.5

−55.1

(2)

(2)

2,043.4

Single-currency interest

1,524.9

−19.7

(2)

(2)

1,505.2

rate contracts

Foreign exchange

357.9

−59.7

(2)

(2)

298.2

contracts

Other contracts

215.8

24.3

(2)

(2)

240.1

Exchange-traded contracts

60.4

2.4

(2)

(2)

62.7

Other investment

5,070.0

−21.6

−26.7

5.2

5,048.4

Other equity

71.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

71.1

Currency and deposits

2,170.2

−74.1

−77.3

3.3

2,096.1

Loans

2,779.4

55.4

53.6

1.9

2,834.8

Insurance technical

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

reserves

Trade credit and advances

49.3

−2.9

−3.0

0.1

46.4

Reserve assets

570.1

20.0

0.5

19.6

590.1

Monetary gold

442.2

18.9

0.0

18.9

461.1

Special drawing rights

52.1

0.3

(*)

0.3

52.4

Reserve position in the

International Monetary

33.7

0.7

0.4

0.2

34.3

Fund

Other reserve assets

42.1

0.2

(*)

0.1

42.3

U.S. liabilities

47,138.5

2,477.0

(2)

(2)

49,615.6

Liabilities excluding financial

45,012.7

2,534.6

528.3

2,006.2

47,547.3

derivatives

Financial derivatives other

2,125.8

−57.5

(2)

(2)

2,068.3

than reserves

By functional category:

Direct investment at market

12,562.5

927.2

96.4

830.8

13,489.7

value

Equity

10,873.0

918.8

86.3

832.5

11,791.8

-

3 -

Change in position in 2021:Q2

Type of investment

End of quarter

Attributable to:

End of quarter

position, 2021:Q1

Total

Financial

Other changes

position, 2021:Q2

transactions

in position1

Debt instruments

1,689.6

8.3

10.1

−1.7

1,697.9

Portfolio investment

25,179.3

1,408.7

236.6

1,172.1

26,588.0

Equity and investment

12,374.7

997.4

−15.7

1,013.1

13,372.1

fund shares

Debt securities

12,804.6

411.3

252.3

159.0

13,215.9

Short term

1,171.2

−27.7

−27.8

0.1

1,143.6

Long term

11,633.4

439.0

280.0

158.9

12,072.4

Financial derivatives other

2,125.8

−57.5

(2)

(2)

2,068.3

than reserves

Over-the-counter contracts

2,069.3

−63.8

(2)

(2)

2,005.5

Single-currency interest

1,500.5

−20.5

(2)

(2)

1,480.0

rate contracts

Foreign exchange

340.5

−59.0

(2)

(2)

281.4

contracts

Other contracts

228.3

15.8

(2)

(2)

244.0

Exchange-traded contracts

56.6

6.3

(2)

(2)

62.8

Other investment

7,270.8

198.7

195.4

3.3

7,469.5

Other equity

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Currency and deposits

3,893.6

65.6

65.1

0.5

3,959.2

Loans

3,106.2

129.8

127.3

2.5

3,236.0

Insurance technical

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

reserves

Trade credit and advances

220.9

3.0

3.0

(*)

224.0

Special drawing rights

50.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

50.4

allocations

n.a. Not available

  1. Value between zero and +/− $50 million
    1. Disaggregation of other changes in position into price changes, exchange-rate changes, and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for annual statistics released in June each year.
    2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivatives positions are available on a net basis; they are not separately available for U.S. assets and U.S. liabilities.

Note. The statistics on positions are presented in table 1.2 of the International Investment Position Accounts on BEA's website. The statistics on financial transactions are not seasonally adjusted and are presented in table 1.2 of the International Transactions Accounts on BEA's website.

- 4 -

U.S. Assets

U.S. assets increased by $1.36 trillion, to a total of $34.20 trillion at the end of the second quarter, mostly reflecting increases in portfolio investment and direct investment assets (chart 2). Portfolio investment assets increased by $755.8 billion, to $15.90 trillion, and direct investment assets increased by $656.4 billion, to $10.55 trillion, driven mainly by increases in foreign stock prices that raised the value of these assets.

Both financial transactions and other changes in position contributed to the overall increase in U.S. assets (table A).

- 5 -

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
