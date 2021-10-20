|
U.S. International Investment Position Second Quarter 2021
Chronicling 100 Years of the
U.S. Economy
|
October 2021
|
Volume 101, Number 10
U.S. International Investment Position
Second Quarter 2021
By Erin Whitaker
The U.S. net international investment position-the difference between U.S. residents' foreign financial assets and liabilities-was −$15.42 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (chart 1). Assets totaled $34.20 trillion, and liabilities were $49.62 trillion. At the end of the first quarter, the net investment position was −$14.30 trillion.
The U.S. international investment position is a statistical balance sheet that presents the dollar value of U.S. external financial assets and liabilities. A negative net investment position represents a U.S. net liability to the rest of the world.
The −$1.12 trillion change in the net investment position from the first quarter to the second quarter came from net financial transactions of −$277.6 billion and net other changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, of −$841.4 billion that mostly reflected U.S. stock price increases that exceeded foreign stock price increases (table A).
Table A. Quarterly Change in the U.S. Net International Investment Position
[Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted]
|
|
|
Change in position in 2021:Q2
|
|
Type of investment
|
End of quarter
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
End of quarter
|
position, 2021:Q1
|
Total
|
|
Financial
|
Other changes
|
position, 2021:Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
in position1
|
|
U.S. net international investment
|
−14,300.5
|
−1,119.1
|
|
−277.6
|
−841.4
|
−15,419.6
|
position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net position excluding financial
|
−14,333.6
|
−1,123.8
|
|
−269.0
|
−854.8
|
−15,457.5
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial derivatives other than
|
33.1
|
4.8
|
|
−8.6
|
13.4
|
37.9
|
reserves, net2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. assets
|
32,838.0
|
1,358.0
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
34,196.0
|
Assets excluding financial
|
30,679.1
|
1,410.8
|
|
259.3
|
1,151.4
|
32,089.8
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial derivatives other
|
2,158.9
|
−52.8
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2,106.1
|
than reserves
|
|
By functional category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct investment at market
|
9,892.2
|
656.4
|
|
150.8
|
505.7
|
10,548.6
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
8,668.8
|
652.4
|
|
135.2
|
517.3
|
9,321.3
|
Debt instruments
|
1,223.4
|
4.0
|
|
15.6
|
−11.6
|
1,227.4
|
Portfolio investment
|
15,146.8
|
755.8
|
|
134.8
|
621.0
|
15,902.6
|
Equity and investment
|
11,043.2
|
690.2
|
|
116.6
|
573.6
|
11,733.4
|
fund shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt securities
|
4,103.6
|
65.6
|
|
18.2
|
47.5
|
4,169.2
|
Short term
|
755.2
|
20.1
|
|
19.5
|
0.5
|
775.3
|
Long term
|
3,348.4
|
45.6
|
|
−1.3
|
46.9
|
3,393.9
|
Financial derivatives other
|
2,158.9
|
−52.8
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2,106.1
|
than reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over-the-counter contracts
|
2,098.5
|
−55.1
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2,043.4
|
Single-currency interest
|
1,524.9
|
−19.7
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
1,505.2
|
rate contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange
|
357.9
|
−59.7
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
298.2
|
contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other contracts
|
215.8
|
24.3
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
240.1
|
Exchange-traded contracts
|
60.4
|
2.4
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
62.7
|
Other investment
|
5,070.0
|
−21.6
|
|
−26.7
|
5.2
|
5,048.4
|
Other equity
|
71.1
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
71.1
|
Currency and deposits
|
2,170.2
|
−74.1
|
|
−77.3
|
3.3
|
2,096.1
|
Loans
|
2,779.4
|
55.4
|
|
53.6
|
1.9
|
2,834.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance technical
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade credit and advances
|
49.3
|
−2.9
|
|
−3.0
|
0.1
|
46.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve assets
|
570.1
|
20.0
|
|
0.5
|
19.6
|
590.1
|
Monetary gold
|
442.2
|
18.9
|
|
0.0
|
18.9
|
461.1
|
Special drawing rights
|
52.1
|
0.3
|
|
(*)
|
0.3
|
52.4
|
Reserve position in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Monetary
|
33.7
|
0.7
|
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
34.3
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other reserve assets
|
42.1
|
0.2
|
|
(*)
|
0.1
|
42.3
|
U.S. liabilities
|
47,138.5
|
2,477.0
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
49,615.6
|
Liabilities excluding financial
|
45,012.7
|
2,534.6
|
|
528.3
|
2,006.2
|
47,547.3
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial derivatives other
|
2,125.8
|
−57.5
|
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2,068.3
|
than reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By functional category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct investment at market
|
12,562.5
|
927.2
|
|
96.4
|
830.8
|
13,489.7
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
10,873.0
|
918.8
|
|
86.3
|
832.5
|
11,791.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in position in 2021:Q2
|
|
Type of investment
|
End of quarter
|
|
Attributable to:
|
End of quarter
|
position, 2021:Q1
|
Total
|
Financial
|
Other changes
|
position, 2021:Q2
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
in position1
|
|
Debt instruments
|
1,689.6
|
8.3
|
10.1
|
−1.7
|
1,697.9
|
Portfolio investment
|
25,179.3
|
1,408.7
|
236.6
|
1,172.1
|
26,588.0
|
Equity and investment
|
12,374.7
|
997.4
|
−15.7
|
1,013.1
|
13,372.1
|
fund shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt securities
|
12,804.6
|
411.3
|
252.3
|
159.0
|
13,215.9
|
Short term
|
1,171.2
|
−27.7
|
−27.8
|
0.1
|
1,143.6
|
Long term
|
11,633.4
|
439.0
|
280.0
|
158.9
|
12,072.4
|
Financial derivatives other
|
2,125.8
|
−57.5
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2,068.3
|
than reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over-the-counter contracts
|
2,069.3
|
−63.8
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2,005.5
|
Single-currency interest
|
1,500.5
|
−20.5
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
1,480.0
|
rate contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange
|
340.5
|
−59.0
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
281.4
|
contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other contracts
|
228.3
|
15.8
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
244.0
|
Exchange-traded contracts
|
56.6
|
6.3
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
62.8
|
Other investment
|
7,270.8
|
198.7
|
195.4
|
3.3
|
7,469.5
|
Other equity
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
Currency and deposits
|
3,893.6
|
65.6
|
65.1
|
0.5
|
3,959.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
3,106.2
|
129.8
|
127.3
|
2.5
|
3,236.0
|
Insurance technical
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade credit and advances
|
220.9
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
(*)
|
224.0
|
Special drawing rights
|
50.1
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
50.4
|
allocations
|
|
|
|
|
n.a. Not available
-
Value between zero and +/− $50 million
-
-
Disaggregation of other changes in position into price changes, exchange-rate changes, and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for annual statistics released in June each year.
-
Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivatives positions are available on a net basis; they are not separately available for U.S. assets and U.S. liabilities.
Note. The statistics on positions are presented in table 1.2 of the International Investment Position Accounts on BEA's website. The statistics on financial transactions are not seasonally adjusted and are presented in table 1.2 of the International Transactions Accounts on BEA's website.
U.S. assets increased by $1.36 trillion, to a total of $34.20 trillion at the end of the second quarter, mostly reflecting increases in portfolio investment and direct investment assets (chart 2). Portfolio investment assets increased by $755.8 billion, to $15.90 trillion, and direct investment assets increased by $656.4 billion, to $10.55 trillion, driven mainly by increases in foreign stock prices that raised the value of these assets.
Both financial transactions and other changes in position contributed to the overall increase in U.S. assets (table A).
