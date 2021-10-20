Chronicling 100 Years of the

U.S. Economy

October 2021 Volume 101, Number 10

U.S. International Investment Position

Second Quarter 2021

By Erin Whitaker

The U.S. net international investment position-the difference between U.S. residents' foreign financial assets and liabilities-was −$15.42 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (chart 1). Assets totaled $34.20 trillion, and liabilities were $49.62 trillion. At the end of the first quarter, the net investment position was −$14.30 trillion.

The U.S. international investment position is a statistical balance sheet that presents the dollar value of U.S. external financial assets and liabilities. A negative net investment position represents a U.S. net liability to the rest of the world.

The −$1.12 trillion change in the net investment position from the first quarter to the second quarter came from net financial transactions of −$277.6 billion and net other changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, of −$841.4 billion that mostly reflected U.S. stock price increases that exceeded foreign stock price increases (table A).