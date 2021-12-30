Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. International Investment Position, Third Quarter 2021

12/30/2021 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
December 30, 2021

The U.S. net international investment position, the difference between U.S. residents' foreign financial assets and liabilities, was -$16.07 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Assets totaled $34.45 trillion, and liabilities were $50.53 trillion. At the end of the second quarter, the net investment position was -$15.91 trillion.

  • The -$165.1 billion change in the net investment position from the second quarter to the third quarter came from net financial transactions of -$114.0 billion and net other changes in position, such as price and exchange-rate changes, of -$51.1 billion that mostly reflected the depreciation of major foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar that lowered the value of U.S. assets in dollar terms.
  • U.S. assets increased by $181.2 billion to a total of $34.45 trillion, mostly reflecting net U.S. purchases of foreign securities and the allocation of new special drawing rights (SDRs) to the United States as its share of the general SDR allocation approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August 2021.
  • U.S. liabilities increased by $346.3 billion to a total of $50.53 trillion, mostly reflecting increases in deposit liabilities and in SDR allocation liabilities that represent the U.S. long-term obligation to other IMF member countries holding SDRs.

The U.S. international investment position statistics reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be separately identified in the statistics. For more information on the U.S. international investment position statistics, see U.S. International Investment Position, Third Quarter 2021.

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 14:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aLiquidia Corporation - Stipulation of Partial Judgment In Favor of Liquidia Filed In Hatch-Waxman Litigation
AQ
09:46aCan-Fite BioPharma - FOLLOWING COMPLETE CLEARANCE OF CANCER LESIONS IN ADVANCED LIVER CANCER PATIENT, CAN-FITE IS FILING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS
AQ
09:46aCanon helps to usher in a new collaborative vision at ces 2022
PR
09:43aRoyal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen
RE
09:42aHollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha topside installed in the North Sea
AQ
09:42aTextron to release fourth quarter results on january 27, 2022
AQ
09:39aIntegrated Media Technology Limited Announces Launching of its NFT Trading Platform
PR
09:39aSuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market
PR
09:37aGermany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
09:37aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Commits to a More Sustainable Future with its “Banking on a Sustainable Journey” Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1