Chronicling 100 Years of the

U.S. Economy

October 2021 Volume 101, Number 10

Visual Essay

U.S. International Services

Trade in Services in 2020 and Services Supplied Through Affiliates in 2019

By Shari A. Allen and Maryam Fatima

This article highlights statistics on international services that the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases annually.1 These statistics cover both U.S. international trade in services and services supplied by majority-owned U.S. and foreign affiliates of multinational enterprises (MNEs).2 Because of the importance of physical proximity to customers in the delivery of certain types of services, many MNEs serve foreign markets partly or wholly through their affiliates located in, or close to, the markets they serve rather than through trade. For the basics on how international services are supplied to foreign and U.S. persons, including diagrams with examples, see the supplement to this article.3

Key Terms

Trade in services refers to U.S. exports and imports of services-that is, services traded between U.S. residents and nonresidents-that are included in the broader set of U.S. International Transactions Accounts (ITAs) released by BEA. The trade in services statistics in the international services tables provide more geographic, affiliation, and service- type detail than those in the ITAs, along with supplementary statistics on trade in information and communications technology (ICT) and potentially ICT-enabled services.

ICT services refers to services that facilitate information processing and communication; ICT-enabledservices refer to services delivered over ICT networks. It is not possible to precisely identify services trade that is ICT enabled,

because BEA collects data on trade in services by type of service traded and not on the mode of delivery. BEA, therefore, measures a related but more broadly defined concept of potentially ICT-enabledservices, which includes

services that can predominantly be delivered remotely over ICT networks, without identifying the services that are delivered over ICT networks. For a listing of the categories of services from BEA's published statistics that are classified as ICT and potentially ICT-enabled, see the box "Updating Potentially ICT-EnabledServices for the 2020

Annual Update" in "U.S. International Services: Trade in Services in 2019 and Services Supplied Through Affiliates in 2018" in the October 2020 Survey of Current Business.

Services supplied through affiliates refers to services supplied by MNEs through the channel of direct investment. This set of statistics covers services supplied by majority-owned foreign affiliates of U.S. MNEs to foreign residents, both in the host country and in other foreign markets, and services supplied by majority-owned U.S. affiliates of foreign MNEs to U.S. residents. The statistics in this article are consistent with services supplied statistics published in BEA's statistics on the activities of multinational enterprises ("AMNE statistics"), except that the AMNE statistics primarily focus on services supplied to all customers regardless of the residency of the customer.