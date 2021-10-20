Log in
U.S. International Services Trade in Services in 2020 and Services Supplied Through Affiliates in 2019

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Chronicling 100 Years of the

U.S. Economy

October 2021

Volume 101, Number 10

Visual Essay

U.S. International Services

Trade in Services in 2020 and Services Supplied Through Affiliates in 2019

By Shari A. Allen and Maryam Fatima

This article highlights statistics on international services that the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases annually.1 These statistics cover both U.S. international trade in services and services supplied by majority-owned U.S. and foreign affiliates of multinational enterprises (MNEs).2 Because of the importance of physical proximity to customers in the delivery of certain types of services, many MNEs serve foreign markets partly or wholly through their affiliates located in, or close to, the markets they serve rather than through trade. For the basics on how international services are supplied to foreign and U.S. persons, including diagrams with examples, see the supplement to this article.3

Key Terms

Trade in services refers to U.S. exports and imports of services-that is, services traded between U.S. residents and nonresidents-that are included in the broader set of U.S. International Transactions Accounts (ITAs) released by BEA. The trade in services statistics in the international services tables provide more geographic, affiliation, and service- type detail than those in the ITAs, along with supplementary statistics on trade in information and communications technology (ICT) and potentially ICT-enabled services.

ICT services refers to services that facilitate information processing and communication; ICT-enabledservices refer to services delivered over ICT networks. It is not possible to precisely identify services trade that is ICT enabled,

because BEA collects data on trade in services by type of service traded and not on the mode of delivery. BEA, therefore, measures a related but more broadly defined concept of potentially ICT-enabledservices, which includes

services that can predominantly be delivered remotely over ICT networks, without identifying the services that are delivered over ICT networks. For a listing of the categories of services from BEA's published statistics that are classified as ICT and potentially ICT-enabled, see the box "Updating Potentially ICT-EnabledServices for the 2020

Annual Update" in "U.S. International Services: Trade in Services in 2019 and Services Supplied Through Affiliates in 2018" in the October 2020 Survey of Current Business.

Services supplied through affiliates refers to services supplied by MNEs through the channel of direct investment. This set of statistics covers services supplied by majority-owned foreign affiliates of U.S. MNEs to foreign residents, both in the host country and in other foreign markets, and services supplied by majority-owned U.S. affiliates of foreign MNEs to U.S. residents. The statistics in this article are consistent with services supplied statistics published in BEA's statistics on the activities of multinational enterprises ("AMNE statistics"), except that the AMNE statistics primarily focus on services supplied to all customers regardless of the residency of the customer.

- 1 -

The following charts and tables present highlights of BEA's U.S. international services statistics for the most recent years for which statistics are available. The most recent published annual statistics for trade in services cover 2020, and the most recent published statistics for services supplied through affiliates cover 2019. The statistics on trade in services are presented by service type, by trading partner, and by affiliation. The statistics on services supplied through affiliates are presented by industry of the affiliate, by country of affiliate or country of ultimate beneficial owner (UBO), and by destination.4

U.S. International Services Highlights

In 2019, total services supplied by the United States to foreign persons through both trade and sales by foreign affiliates of U.S. MNEs was $2.64 trillion, and total services supplied to the United States from foreign persons through both trade and sales by U.S. affiliates of foreign MNEs was $1.82 trillion.

About two-thirds of the services provided internationally both by and to the United States in 2019 were through affiliates.5

- 2 -

U.S. Trade in Services in 2020

In 2020, U.S. exports of services were $705.6 billion, and U.S. imports of services were $460.3 billion, resulting in a services trade surplus of $245.3 billion. U.S. imports of services decreased at a faster rate (22 percent) than U.S. exports of services (19 percent). However, because U.S. exports of services in 2019 were roughly 50 percent larger than U.S. imports of services, the services trade surplus decreased $39.8 billion, or 14 percent.

The declines in services exports ($170.7 billion) and imports ($130.8 billion) were largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses operated at limited capacity or ceased operations entirely for a period of time during the year. The United States and other countries issued travel advisories or restrictions that led to rapid declines in the numbers of foreign travelers to the United States and U.S. travelers abroad.

- 3 -

In 2020, 7 of the 11 major service-type categories recorded surpluses, while the remaining 4 recorded deficits; notably, personal, cultural, and recreational (PCR) services recorded a deficit in 2020 after recording a surplus in 2019.6 Surpluses were largest in financial services, in charges for the use of intellectual property, and in other business services. The largest deficits were in insurance services and in transport.

Other business services accounted for the largest share of both exports (26 percent) and imports (26 percent).

Both travel (for all purposes including education) (henceforth "travel") and transport were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.7 Travel had accounted for the largest share of exports by service type and one of the top two largest shares of imports since 1999. Travel restrictions issued in the United States and abroad led to unprecedented declines in U.S. travel exports and imports. Although air passenger transport imports fell by roughly 75 percent in 2020, increases in sea freight and air freight imports partly reduced the negative impact of the pandemic on transport imports as a whole. Despite its decrease, transport still accounted for the second-largest share of services imports.

- 4 -

By service type, travel accounted for the largest decreases in both exports (74 percent of the total) and imports (75 percent of the total). The decreases in both were led by decreases in other personal travel.

The decreases in exports of travel services and imports of travel services were both widespread geographically. Of the $126.6 billion decrease in exports of travel services, decreases in exports to China, Canada, and the United Kingdom were the largest. Of the $97.5 billion decrease in imports of travel services, decreases in imports from Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom were the largest.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
